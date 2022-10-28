Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price suffered shock exits in the opening round of the European Championship in Dortmund.

World number two Price was the first to go when Rowby-John Rodriguez defeated him 6-4 and in the very next game, MVG lost to Chris Dobey for the first time ever in a thrilling clash that went to a deciding leg. The Iceman was well below his best at the Westfalenhalle and apart from a classy 10-darter in the third leg that put him 2-1 up, he was consistently put under pressure by the Austrian. Rodriguez earned the first break of throw in the seventh leg with a fine 92 checkout using a pair of double 18s after Price missed two darts at tops and he continued to hold his own before sealing his emotional victory with a brilliant 100 finish.

🎯😲 A huge shock at the European Championship as Rowby-John Rodriguez beats Gerwyn Price! pic.twitter.com/8WSmRFFe4S — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) October 28, 2022

Van Gerwen had won all 11 of his previous meetings with Dobey dating back to 2015 but looked in trouble early on as the Northumberland ace opened up a 4-2 lead. However, Dobey missed four clear darts at double in the seventh leg to break MVG again and move one away from victory and the Dutchman made him pay by pinching it on double 10 with his last dart in hand before taking the next to restore parity. Van Gerwen then edged ahead with a breathtaking 160 checkout when Dobey waited on 40 but would then miss four match darts in the next leg before watching his opponent force a decider that he went on to win with a stunning 11-darter.

What a way to beat MVG for the first time in your career at the 12th attempt! Chris Dobey survived four match darts in the previous leg and then won the decider with a stunning 11-darter. Great scenes!pic.twitter.com/KeaqG0Gvp5 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) October 28, 2022