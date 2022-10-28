Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price suffered shock exits in the opening round of the European Championship in Dortmund.
World number two Price was the first to go when Rowby-John Rodriguez defeated him 6-4 and in the very next game, MVG lost to Chris Dobey for the first time ever in a thrilling clash that went to a deciding leg.
The Iceman was well below his best at the Westfalenhalle and apart from a classy 10-darter in the third leg that put him 2-1 up, he was consistently put under pressure by the Austrian.
Rodriguez earned the first break of throw in the seventh leg with a fine 92 checkout using a pair of double 18s after Price missed two darts at tops and he continued to hold his own before sealing his emotional victory with a brilliant 100 finish.
Van Gerwen had won all 11 of his previous meetings with Dobey dating back to 2015 but looked in trouble early on as the Northumberland ace opened up a 4-2 lead.
However, Dobey missed four clear darts at double in the seventh leg to break MVG again and move one away from victory and the Dutchman made him pay by pinching it on double 10 with his last dart in hand before taking the next to restore parity.
Van Gerwen then edged ahead with a breathtaking 160 checkout when Dobey waited on 40 but would then miss four match darts in the next leg before watching his opponent force a decider that he went on to win with a stunning 11-darter.
Peter Wright underlined his credentials of lifting this trophy for the second time in three years when blowing away Ryan Meikle 6-2 with an average of 103.41.
Snakebite, who beat James Wade to become European champion in 2020, pinned over half his attempts at doubles and recorded 23 visits of 100+ in a dominant display and will fancy his chances of overcoming Rodriguez in round two.
Earlier in the night, Dave Chisnall produced a masterclass to thrash misfiring Stephen Bunting 6-0, averaging 107.36 in the process.
Chizzy converted six of his nine darts at doubles and hit two 180s but he was undoubtedly aided by the Bullet spurning all seven of his attempts at the outer ring.
Jose de Sousa was another resounding winner as he averaged 105.28 in a 6-1 demolition of home favourite Martin Schindler.
The Special One threw three 180s and a produced a crowd silencing 140 checkout in a very clinical display of finishing, while his German opponent managed an average of 101 despite missing five of his six attempts at doubles.
More to follow...
Thursday October 27
Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4
Friday October 28
Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4
Saturday October 29
Afternoon Session (1345 local time, 1245 BST)
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4
Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: ITV4
Sunday October 30
Afternoon Session (1345 local time, 1245 BST)
TV Channel: ITV4
Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)
Evening Session (2000 BST)
TV Channel: ITV4
Semi-Final (Best of 21 legs)
Final (Best of 21 legs)
The European Championship will be broadcast on ITV4 in the UK, through the PDC's international broadcast partners including RTL7 and DAZN, through PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers and via matchroom.live.