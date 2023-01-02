Bully Boy, who was tipped on these pages pre-tournament to win the title at 8/1, unleashed a barrage of 19 maximums and weighed in with five 100+ checkouts during a classy display in which he also averaged 101.85.

The scoreline was perhaps a tad harsh on Clemens considering four of the sets he lost went to deciding legs but the first German to to ever reach the world semi-finals can still be immensely proud of his performance.

Nerves didn't seem to get the better of him on the biggest night of his career as he averaged just shy of 97, hit 11 maximums and kept his cool to finish 45% of his doubles, while he got the travelling German fans on their feet by winning sets two and four in deciding legs.

Ultimately, however, Smith's consistently high levels was just too much for Clemens and he used his wealth of his experience of the biggest occasions to power his way over the finishing line.

Of his five 100+ checkouts, the most eye catching came in the second leg of the fourth set when he landed a massive 161 but his most crucial finish came in the deciding leg of set six when he pinned the bullseye to for an 83.