Michael Smith

Darts results: Michael Smith reaches his third PDC World Championship final after beating Gabriel Clemens

By Sporting Life
22:00 · MON January 02, 2023

Michael Smith brushed aside Gabriel Clemens 6-2 to reach the PDC World Championship final for the third time in his career.

Bully Boy, who was tipped on these pages pre-tournament to win the title at 8/1, unleashed a barrage of 19 maximums and weighed in with five 100+ checkouts during a classy display in which he also averaged 101.85.

The scoreline was perhaps a tad harsh on Clemens considering four of the sets he lost went to deciding legs but the first German to to ever reach the world semi-finals can still be immensely proud of his performance.

Nerves didn't seem to get the better of him on the biggest night of his career as he averaged just shy of 97, hit 11 maximums and kept his cool to finish 45% of his doubles, while he got the travelling German fans on their feet by winning sets two and four in deciding legs.

Ultimately, however, Smith's consistently high levels was just too much for Clemens and he used his wealth of his experience of the biggest occasions to power his way over the finishing line.

Of his five 100+ checkouts, the most eye catching came in the second leg of the fourth set when he landed a massive 161 but his most crucial finish came in the deciding leg of set six when he pinned the bullseye to for an 83.

More to follow...

World Championship: Monday results and remaining schedule

Monday January 2
Evening Session (7.30pm GMT)
Semi-Finals (Best of 11 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Gabriel Clemens (96.98) 2-6 (101.85) Michael Smith
    (Set scores: 2-3, 3-2, 2-3, 3-2, 0-3, 2-3, 2-3, 1-3)
  • Michael van Gerwen v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Tuesday January 3 (8pm GMT)
Final (Best of 13 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Michael Smith v Winner SF 2

CLICK HERE FOR FULL TOURNAMENT DRAW, SCHEDULE, RESULTS & AVERAGES

