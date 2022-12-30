Michael Smith laid down a marker to his Cazoo World Darts Championship rivals with a stellar display to beat Joe Cullen 4-1 at the Alexandra Palace.
Bully Boy averaged 103.25 and threw 10 of the 17 maximums while he held his nerve brilliantly for all three of the deciding legs played as Cullen failed to have a dart at a double in any of them.
Smith also threatened a nine-darter in what proved to be the final leg of the match but after seven successive treble 20s he could only hit single 19 en route to a 12-darter.
The St Helens was particularly impressive in the third set, which he won 3-0 in just 36 darts and an average of 125.25, but Cullen ran him all the way in the others.
Smith pinned 40% of his doubles as the Rockstar spurned 20 of his 29 attempts at the outer ring, although he did land the highest checkout of 156.
More to follow...
Earlier, Gabriel Clemens became the first German ever to reach the PDC World Championship quarter-finals with a 4-1 victory over Scotland's Alan Soutar.
The match was closer than the scoreline suggests, with the Gentle Giant pinching the last two sets in deciding legs while his average of 93.96 was marginally higher than Soutar's 91.92.
Clemens hit five of the six 180s in the match but did weigh in with two of the 100+ checkouts, including a brilliant 148 in what proved to be the final set of the match.
Earlier, Dimitri Van den Bergh breezed into the quarter-finals for the third time - and first since the 2020 edition - with a 4-0 thrashing of fellow Belgian Kim Huybrechts.
He 95.59 compared to the Hurricane's 87.13, hit six of the seven 180s and pinned 40% of his doubles in a one-sided affair in which his opponent only won three legs.
Friday December 30
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Sunday January 1
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 9 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Monday January 2
Evening Session (7.30pm GMT)
Semi-Finals (Best of 11 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Tuesday January 3 (8pm GMT)
Final (Best of 13 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts