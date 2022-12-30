Bully Boy averaged 103.25 and threw 10 of the 17 maximums while he held his nerve brilliantly for all three of the deciding legs played as Cullen failed to have a dart at a double in any of them.

Smith also threatened a nine-darter in what proved to be the final leg of the match but after seven successive treble 20s he could only hit single 19 en route to a 12-darter.

The St Helens was particularly impressive in the third set, which he won 3-0 in just 36 darts and an average of 125.25, but Cullen ran him all the way in the others.

Smith pinned 40% of his doubles as the Rockstar spurned 20 of his 29 attempts at the outer ring, although he did land the highest checkout of 156.

More to follow...