Darts results: Michael Smith out of Grand Slam of Darts after James Wade defeat

Ryan Searle landed a breath-taking nine-dart finish to progress to the knockout stages of the Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts on Monday, as defending champion Michael Smith crashed out in Wolverhampton.

Searle raised the roof at WV Active Aldersley with a moment of magic in his decisive Group D tussle against Nathan Rafferty, while world number one Smith was sent packing by James Wade in their Group A decider. However, Searle’s heroics stole the headlines on day three in Wolverhampton, as he produced the sixth nine-darter in Grand Slam history to book his place in the knockout stage for the first time.

Searle, who recovered from 4-0 down to win his opening round-robin tie against Gian van Veen on Saturday, raced into a 3-0 lead against Rafferty, only for the Northern Irishman to respond with back-to-back legs. The Somerset star then restored his two-leg buffer with a 13-darter in leg six, before fending off Rafferty’s rally to wrap up a memorable 5-3 victory with his first televised nine-darter. “It’s a special feeling to hit a nine-darter to win a match,” said Searle, who will now take on World Grand Prix champion Luke Humphries in a fascinating last 16 showdown. “I think I’ve been pretty unlucky in previous Grand Slams where I’ve run into some awesome performances; last year I ran into two 107 averages! “I’ve got my best friend Luke in the next round now. Luke has beaten me so many times on the big stage, so I do owe him one. Hopefully I’ll get him back on Wednesday!” Humphries clinched top spot in Group C with a resounding victory over a struggling Dirk van Duijvenbode, recording his third ton-plus average of the group stage to continue his blistering form.

That also confirmed Gary Anderson’s place in the last 16, after the Scot swept aside Steve Lennon to preserve his astonishing record in the round-robin phase. Anderson, a two-time runner-up in Wolverhampton, averaged 102 and fired in four maximums to progress to the knockout stage at the Grand Slam for the 16th time in as many appearances. Smith stunned by Wade World number one Smith was sent packing on an action-packed evening, after succumbing 5-1 to three-time runner-up Wade in their crunch Group A showdown. Wade punished a profligate display from the world champion to secure top spot in Group A, which also ended Smith’s remarkable 18-match winning run in the group stage, in a record dating back to 2017. “I’m James Wade and I do what I do,” reflected last month’s European Championship runner-up, who pinned five of his nine attempts at double to continue his resurgence. “I think I dealt with the pressure better than Michael did. I didn’t play particularly well, but I was a little bit better than somebody who was nowhere near their best tonight. “Michael had a lot of misfortune, but I know how good I am, I know what I am capable of, and I believe I will be back in the top ten in two years’ time.”

