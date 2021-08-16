AFTERNOON SESSION

Dirk van Duijvenbode got the PDC World Darts Championship back under way after the Christmas break with a stunning comeback from three sets down to defeat Ross Smith 4-3 and book his place in the fourth round.

The 17th seeded Dutchman looked on the brink of defeat when his English opponent followed up a comfortable first set (3-1) by pinching the next two on deciding legs.

The fourth set also went the distance but after Smith failed to earn himself a dart at a double from 66, van Duijvenbode made the most of his reprieve by taking out 57 and finally getting himself on the board.

Aubergenius was now beginning to find his trademark scoring prowess and raced through the next two sets for the loss of just one leg overall as Smith's average plummeted into the 80s.

Van Duijvenbode, who averaged 91.71 and hit 10 of the 12 maximums in the match, maintained the momentum in the fifth and final set, which he also clinched 3-1 after Smith spurned two darts at tops in the fourth leg.