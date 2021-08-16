A review of Monday's action at the William Hill World Darts Championship, as Michael Smith, Dirk van Duijvenbode and Raymond Smith advance to the fourth round.
Dirk van Duijvenbode got the PDC World Darts Championship back under way after the Christmas break with a stunning comeback from three sets down to defeat Ross Smith 4-3 and book his place in the fourth round.
The 17th seeded Dutchman looked on the brink of defeat when his English opponent followed up a comfortable first set (3-1) by pinching the next two on deciding legs.
The fourth set also went the distance but after Smith failed to earn himself a dart at a double from 66, van Duijvenbode made the most of his reprieve by taking out 57 and finally getting himself on the board.
Aubergenius was now beginning to find his trademark scoring prowess and raced through the next two sets for the loss of just one leg overall as Smith's average plummeted into the 80s.
Van Duijvenbode, who averaged 91.71 and hit 10 of the 12 maximums in the match, maintained the momentum in the fifth and final set, which he also clinched 3-1 after Smith spurned two darts at tops in the fourth leg.
Michael Smith underlined his title credentials with a 4-2 victory over Willie O'Connor that could have been more resounding were it not for a missed match dart in the deciding leg of the fifth set.
Bully Boy made a slow start as the Irishman took the opening set 3-1 but after edging the next 3-2 with his last dart in hand on double five, it was pretty much one-way traffic as he won eight of the nine legs to move to the brink of victory.
However, the gritty O'Connor came from 2-0 down in the fifth set to stay alive and even took the sixth to a decider before Smith held his nerve on double five to complete the job.
The former runner-up averaged 97.42, hit 10 of the 17 180s in the match and also weighed in with four 100+ checkouts including a stunner from 132.
Raymond Smith continued his dream debut with a surprisingly one-sided 4-1 victory over Florian Hempel, who knocked Dimitri Van den Bergh out in the previous round.
The Australian averaged in the mid 90s for the third successive match, hit four of the seven maximums, fired in the the highest checkout of 102 and was also more clinical on his doubles, hitting 14 of his 36 as Hempel missed 17 of his 26.
Two of the sets Smith won came in deciding legs, including the last when the German agonisingly missed tops for a match-saving 100 finish.
