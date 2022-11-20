Sporting Life
Michael Smith (Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC)
Michael Smith (Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC)

Darts results: Michael Smith faces Nathan Aspinall in the Grand Slam of Darts final

By Sporting Life
16:29 · SUN November 20, 2022

Michael Smith will get another chance at finally winning a major title after ending Raymond van Barneveld’s fairytale run at the Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts.

Bully Boy beat the legendary Dutchman 16-12 in Sunday afternoon's semi-final in Wolverhampton to make it through to a ninth career final in which he will bid to end a run of eight successive defeats.

Three of those have been in 2022 - including the World Championship at the start of the season - but he will be confident of breaking his duck later on Sunday evening after a fine performance against Barney, who had been rolling back the years this week.

Smith surged into a 5-0 lead in the first to 16 before Van Barneveld battled his way back, eventually levelling at 10-10.

But the St Helens was not prepared to let this opportunity slip and with the tie poised at 12-12, rattled off the final four legs to book himself another final spot.

Smith averaged an impressive 104.10 and fired in 17 180s while crowd favourite van Barneveld heads home with a lot of pride having reached his first major televised semi-final since the 2017 World Championship.

If Smith is to get his hands on some silverware he will have to beat Nathan Aspinall in the final.

Aspinall, who was runner-up at the Grand Prix in Leicester last month, beat Luke Humphries 16-12 in the other semi-final.

It was a tight game which was tied at 11-11 until Aspinall hit the gas, claiming victory with a stylish 121 checkout.

Grand Slam of Darts: Group stage standings and results

  • Scoring System: Each competitor played each other once in a best-of-nine legs match, with two points going to the winner. The top two from each group progressed to the knockout stages.

Group A

  • Dave Chisnall 3-5 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Gerwyn Price 5-1 Ted Evetts
  • Dave Chisnall 5-2 Ted Evetts
  • Gerwyn Price 4-5 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Raymond van Barneveld 5-0 Ted Evetts
  • Gerwyn Price 5-4 Dave Chisnall
Final standings in Group A
Final standings in Group A

Group B

  • Simon Whitlock 5-2 Mensur Suljovic
  • Danny Noppert 5-4 Christian Perez
  • Mensur Suljovic 5-2 Christian Perez
  • Danny Noppert 5-2 Simon Whitlock
  • Simon Whitlock 5-3 Christian Perez
  • Danny Noppert 5-4 Mensur Suljovic
Final standings in Group B
Final standings in Group B

Group C

  • Joe Cullen 5-1 Ritchie Edhouse
  • Michael Smith 5-3 Lisa Ashton
  • Ritchie Edhouse 5-2 Lisa Ashton
  • Michael Smith 5-1 Joe Cullen
  • Joe Cullen 5-3 Lisa Ashton
  • Michael Smith 5-1 Ritchie Edhouse
Latest standings in Group C
Latest standings in Group C

Group D

  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-4 Martin Schindler
  • Rob Cross 5-2 Adam Gawlas
  • Martin Schindler 5-3 Adam Gawlas
  • Rob Cross 3-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-3 Adam Gawlas
  • Rob Cross 5-4 Martin Schindler
Final standings in Group D
Final standings in Group D

Group E

  • Nathan Aspinall 4-5 Alan Soutar
  • Peter Wright 5-1 Fallon Sherrock
  • Nathan Aspinall 5-1 Fallon Sherrock
  • Peter Wright 5-4 Alan Soutar
  • Alan Soutar 5-2 Fallon Sherrock
  • Peter Wright 2-5 Nathan Aspinall
Final standings in Group E
Final standings in Group E

Group F

  • Damon Heta 2-5 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Jonny Clayton 5-0 Leonard Gates
  • Damon Heta 5-4 Leonard Gates
  • Jonny Clayton 5-0 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Jermaine Wattimena 5-1 Leonard Gates
  • Jonny Clayton 2-5 Damon Heta
Final standings in Group F
Final standings in Group F

Group G

  • Ross Smith 4-5 Luke Woodhouse
  • Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Nathan Rafferty
  • Ross Smith 5-2 Nathan Rafferty
  • Michael van Gerwen 5-1 Luke Woodhouse
  • Luke Woodhouse 4-5 Nathan Rafferty
  • Michael van Gerwen 4-5 Ross Smith
Final standings in Group G
Final standings in Group G

Group H

  • Ryan Searle 5-4 Josh Rock
  • Luke Humphries 5-2 Scott Williams
  • Josh Rock 5-4 Scott Williams
  • Luke Humphries 5-1 Ryan Searle
  • Ryan Searle 3-5 Scott Williams
  • Luke Humphries 3-5 Josh Rock
Final standings in Group H
Final standings in Group H

Grand Slam of Darts: Knockout results

Wednesday November 16 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

  • Raymond van Barneveld 10-8 Simon Whitlock
  • Michael Smith 10-8 Rob Cross
  • Danny Noppert 8-10 Gerwyn Price
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 4-10 Joe Cullen

CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT FIVE REVIEW

Thursday November 17 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

  • Nathan Aspinall 10-6 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Jonny Clayton 8-10 Alan Soutar
  • Michael van Gerwen 10-8 Josh Rock ROCK HITS A NINE-DARTER
  • Luke Humphries 10-8 Ross Smith

CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT SIX REVIEW

Friday November 18
Evening Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

  • Michael Smith 16-15 Joe Cullen
  • Raymond van Barneveld 16-13 Gerwyn Price

CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT SEVEN REVIEW

Saturday November 19
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

  • Alan Soutar 12-16 Nathan Aspinall
  • Michael van Gerwen 10-16 Luke Humphries

CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT EIGHT REVIEW

Sunday November 20
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)

  • Raymond van Barneveld 12-16 Michael Smith
  • Nathan Aspinall 16-12 Luke Humphries

Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of 31 legs)


  • Michael Smith v Nathan Aspinall

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE DAILY SCHEDULE AND RESULTS

