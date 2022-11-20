Michael Smith will get another chance at finally winning a major title after ending Raymond van Barneveld’s fairytale run at the Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts.
Bully Boy beat the legendary Dutchman 16-12 in Sunday afternoon's semi-final in Wolverhampton to make it through to a ninth career final in which he will bid to end a run of eight successive defeats.
Three of those have been in 2022 - including the World Championship at the start of the season - but he will be confident of breaking his duck later on Sunday evening after a fine performance against Barney, who had been rolling back the years this week.
Smith surged into a 5-0 lead in the first to 16 before Van Barneveld battled his way back, eventually levelling at 10-10.
But the St Helens was not prepared to let this opportunity slip and with the tie poised at 12-12, rattled off the final four legs to book himself another final spot.
Smith averaged an impressive 104.10 and fired in 17 180s while crowd favourite van Barneveld heads home with a lot of pride having reached his first major televised semi-final since the 2017 World Championship.
If Smith is to get his hands on some silverware he will have to beat Nathan Aspinall in the final.
Aspinall, who was runner-up at the Grand Prix in Leicester last month, beat Luke Humphries 16-12 in the other semi-final.
It was a tight game which was tied at 11-11 until Aspinall hit the gas, claiming victory with a stylish 121 checkout.
Grand Slam of Darts: Group stage standings and results
- Scoring System: Each competitor played each other once in a best-of-nine legs match, with two points going to the winner. The top two from each group progressed to the knockout stages.
Group A
- Dave Chisnall 3-5 Raymond van Barneveld
- Gerwyn Price 5-1 Ted Evetts
- Dave Chisnall 5-2 Ted Evetts
- Gerwyn Price 4-5 Raymond van Barneveld
- Raymond van Barneveld 5-0 Ted Evetts
- Gerwyn Price 5-4 Dave Chisnall
Group B
- Simon Whitlock 5-2 Mensur Suljovic
- Danny Noppert 5-4 Christian Perez
- Mensur Suljovic 5-2 Christian Perez
- Danny Noppert 5-2 Simon Whitlock
- Simon Whitlock 5-3 Christian Perez
- Danny Noppert 5-4 Mensur Suljovic
Group C
- Joe Cullen 5-1 Ritchie Edhouse
- Michael Smith 5-3 Lisa Ashton
- Ritchie Edhouse 5-2 Lisa Ashton
- Michael Smith 5-1 Joe Cullen
- Joe Cullen 5-3 Lisa Ashton
- Michael Smith 5-1 Ritchie Edhouse
Group D
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-4 Martin Schindler
- Rob Cross 5-2 Adam Gawlas
- Martin Schindler 5-3 Adam Gawlas
- Rob Cross 3-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-3 Adam Gawlas
- Rob Cross 5-4 Martin Schindler
Group E
- Nathan Aspinall 4-5 Alan Soutar
- Peter Wright 5-1 Fallon Sherrock
- Nathan Aspinall 5-1 Fallon Sherrock
- Peter Wright 5-4 Alan Soutar
- Alan Soutar 5-2 Fallon Sherrock
- Peter Wright 2-5 Nathan Aspinall
Group F
- Damon Heta 2-5 Jermaine Wattimena
- Jonny Clayton 5-0 Leonard Gates
- Damon Heta 5-4 Leonard Gates
- Jonny Clayton 5-0 Jermaine Wattimena
- Jermaine Wattimena 5-1 Leonard Gates
- Jonny Clayton 2-5 Damon Heta
Group G
- Ross Smith 4-5 Luke Woodhouse
- Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Nathan Rafferty
- Ross Smith 5-2 Nathan Rafferty
- Michael van Gerwen 5-1 Luke Woodhouse
- Luke Woodhouse 4-5 Nathan Rafferty
- Michael van Gerwen 4-5 Ross Smith
Group H
- Ryan Searle 5-4 Josh Rock
- Luke Humphries 5-2 Scott Williams
- Josh Rock 5-4 Scott Williams
- Luke Humphries 5-1 Ryan Searle
- Ryan Searle 3-5 Scott Williams
- Luke Humphries 3-5 Josh Rock
Grand Slam of Darts: Knockout results
Wednesday November 16 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
- Raymond van Barneveld 10-8 Simon Whitlock
- Michael Smith 10-8 Rob Cross
- Danny Noppert 8-10 Gerwyn Price
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 4-10 Joe Cullen
CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT FIVE REVIEW
Thursday November 17 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)
- Nathan Aspinall 10-6 Jermaine Wattimena
- Jonny Clayton 8-10 Alan Soutar
- Michael van Gerwen 10-8 Josh Rock ROCK HITS A NINE-DARTER
- Luke Humphries 10-8 Ross Smith
CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT SIX REVIEW
Friday November 18
Evening Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Michael Smith 16-15 Joe Cullen
- Raymond van Barneveld 16-13 Gerwyn Price
CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT SEVEN REVIEW
Saturday November 19
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Alan Soutar 12-16 Nathan Aspinall
- Michael van Gerwen 10-16 Luke Humphries
CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT EIGHT REVIEW
Sunday November 20
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)
- Raymond van Barneveld 12-16 Michael Smith
- Nathan Aspinall 16-12 Luke Humphries
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of 31 legs)
Michael Smith v Nathan Aspinall
