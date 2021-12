Mervyn King rattled off nine successive legs to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 victory on day seven of the World Championship.

King was in big danger against Ryan Joyce, who took six of the first seven legs and was hunting another break of throw at the start of the third set. Then came the turning point as King took out 120, began the next leg with back-to-back 140s for an easy break, and closed out the set to halve his deficit in the blink of an eye. Joyce then missed four darts to hold throw at the start of set four as King swooped in, breaking again to win the set with an 87 finish which forced a decider. As if to underline that the tide had fully turned, King kicked off set five with a 180 to Joyce's 71, the latter then missing four darts for the following leg before King took out 110 to complete the comeback.

๐—ก๐—œ๐—ก๐—˜ ๐—ข๐—ก ๐—ง๐—›๐—˜ ๐—ฆ๐—ฃ๐—œ๐—ก ๐—ง๐—ข ๐—ช๐—œ๐—ก! ๐Ÿ‘‘



After two sets, Ryan Joyce was averaging over 106 but Mervyn King then reels off nine consecutive legs to win the next three sets and he seals the victory!



Incredible turnaround!#WHDarts pic.twitter.com/akXFwMHql8 โ€” PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 21, 2021

Chizzy proves a real rascal Dave Chisnall was a ready 3-0 winner against Mike de Decker, although the scoreline failed to reflect how close these two were - indeed both averaged 96.43. Chisnall though won the important legs, most notably the fifth in set one which saw him hit double five with his final dart, knowing that de Decker stood waiting on eight. If that was a blow to de Decker then Chisnall's 146 to steal the opening leg of set two made life really difficult and the St Helens man added a smart 63 finish to extend his advantage, before taking out 95 to go 2-0 up. Chisnall then needed a 12-darter to hold at the start of set three, broke with a 94 finish, and was again under pressure when hitting double five once more to finish a match which was competitive throughout.

๐Ÿญ๐Ÿฏ๐Ÿฌ-๐—ข๐—จ๐—ง!



Another remarkable finish from Dave Chisnall who pins D5 for a huge 130 checkout and he's two legs from a whitewash victory!#WHDarts pic.twitter.com/Xr0K1jB7GY โ€” PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 21, 2021

Welsh wonder impresses Lewy Williams enjoyed a dream debut as he whitewashed Japan's Toyokazu Shibata 3-0, with the Welsh teenager to face Gabriel Clemens in round two. Williams was solid throughout, buoyed no doubt by the seven missed darts at double Shibata produced in the very first leg of the match. Bossing matters thereafter, Williams dropped just two legs, averaging 93.05 and doing enough to suggest he could give Clemens plenty to think about in the second round. Jason Lowe also enjoyed a 3-0 win against Sweden's Daniel Larsson, losing just one leg to set up a meeting with seventh seed Jose de Sousa. Lowe was quick to find his stride when it came to heavy scoring, but having missed a dart for an 11-darter to open proceedings, it eventually took him 23 to get the job done. Further problems on doubles continued to dog him in the early stages, but by the end of the match he'd upped his return to an unlikely 31 per cent and again suggested de Sousa will have to be alert to the possibility of an upset.