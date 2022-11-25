Mensur Suljovic may find himself in hot water for his antics during a 6-2 defeat against James Wade in the Players Championship Finals.

The Austrian was trailing 4-0 and averaging below 80 in a first-round encounter at the Butlin's Minehead Resort when he missed six clear darts at double 12 to pull a leg back. Clearly frustrated with the situation, he would subsequently fire one dart at double 12 in each of his opening four visits in the next leg - hitting it once and going inside for single 12 on the other three occasions - but remarkably still managed to take it in 24 darts as Wade missed four attempts for the match.

Weird antics from Mensur Suljovic at 5-0 down! He actually won this leg in 24 darts in a 6-2 defeat and averaged 79. pic.twitter.com/8obNqJCWmE — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 25, 2022

Suljovic would pull another back but it merely delayed the inevitable as the Machine booked his place in round two with an average of 89 compared to his opponent's 79. At worst, such behaviour may go down as 'not playing to the best of his ability' and could prompt a fine but if nothing else it will be widely regarded as unsporting.

Sky Bet's latest offer for Sporting Life readers

Elsewhere, top seed Damon Heta suffered a shock exit while man of the moment Josh Rock also crashed out in Minehead. The Australian, who won two of this season's 30 Players Championship events this season and collected more prize money than anyone else, once again struggled to transfer his electric floor form onto the televised stages as he lost 6-5 to the little known Ricardo Pietreczko. Heta has suffered early exits in all of this year's majors except the UK Open at this same Butlin's resort, where he reached the quarter-finals, and the World Cup, which he won alongside Simon Whitlock for Australia. Pietreczko, who won his maiden PDC Tour Card back in January, is making his Players Championship Finals debut having sneaked into the field as the 64th and final seed while his only other major experience is this year's UK Open. But he defied the odds and any big stage nerves to come through a nervy last-leg decider and clinch victory with a 92 average compared to Heta's 96.

TOP SEED GONE!



Number one seed Damon Heta is dumped OUT at the first round stage by Ricardo Pietreczko!



That's the biggest win of the emerging German's career!#PCFDarts | R1

📺 https://t.co/AcwE3ykeQh pic.twitter.com/XYb0SwYwrt — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) November 25, 2022

Meanwhile Rock was another early casualty as he crashed out to Cameron Menzies 6-3. The Northern Irishman, who hit the headlines for his nine-dart finish against Michael van Gerwen at the Grand Slam of Darts, was expected to set up a rematch with the Dutchman in Minehead but couldn't get past Menzies. The Scotsman produced a fine display, averaging 99 compared to Rock's 96 and hit five of the nine maximums in the match.