Luke Humphries kept his cool to finally break the spirit of Chris Dobey and win a pulsating encounter 4-3.

Humphries lost the first set despite averaging 112, soon found himself 2-0 down, and then rallied from 3-1 to force a deciding set which he finally ended on double one.

It was a tenacious display from a player now in his third World Championship quarter-final, having come up against an opponent who barely missed an important dart through the opening two sets. Dobey finally did blink in the third, missing darts for a 3-0 lead, but responded to go 3-1 up and with the throw in set five. Humphries though broke at the start of it with a smart 90 finish, went on to win that set, and another clinical finish from 68 in set six helped him to level the match and take it all the way. He then hit a brilliant 117 finish to break but Dobey responded with an 11-dart leg to get the match back on throw, Hollywood hitting three 180s in four visits as he again moved within a leg of victory. Humphries then took out 56 with Dobey waiting on 12 for the match and that swung the pendulum back in his favour, a break of throw following before he appeared set to dominate what proved to be the final leg. There was time for more drama as he missed six match darts before finally hitting double one to end a last-16 encounter which one day might be the final itself. "Honestly, I watched Smith v Clayton last night and I thought that was the most amazing game I've seen on that stage, can anybody top it? I don't know but that was quite close!" said Humphries. "At the end there I got human, my nerves kicked in, my hands were shaking, my heart was going mad. I think I deserved to win it in the end, but hats off to Chris, he played really well."

Luke Humphries and Chris Dobey served up a classic

Humphries now heads into the last eight once more but now believes he's ready to go all the way and become a world champion. "It's a great stat for me, three quarter-finals now out of five. I think it's time now for me to kick on. I've got more knowledge now and much more experience." Rydz keeps rolling on Callan Rydz lost his perfect record but enhanced his World Championship credentials with an impressive 4-1 victory over Alan Soutar. Rydz had won all 10 sets played prior to Thursday's last-16 encounter only to see that run ended immediately, as Soutar took out 84 to become the first player to break the youngster's throw so far. Soutar went on to win the set but Rydz began to turn the screw after they returned from a break, taking out 81 to level the match, then kicking off the third set with a 122 checkout before racing through the rest of it. Rydz closed out set four with a 113 finish and cruised through the fifth, making it 10 successive legs to close out the match and reach his first World Championship quarter-final.

"I'm winning games, and that's the most important thing of all. Confidence is growing," confessed Rydz. "I was never going to win every game to nil, I'm happy now that I've lost a set and can concentrate on my own game. It's going well. "If you're going to do it right, on this stage is the time to do it." Asked whether he had a preference between Peter Wright and Ryan Searle in the last eight, Rydz was keen to focus on the fact he's capable of beating whoever wins tonight's match. "I've played them both this year, and I've beat them both. I know I can beat them both, I've got the game for it." On this performance, he's not wrong.

Callan Rydz reached his first World Championship quarter-final

King slays Smith Mervyn King is through to his first World Championship quarter-final since 2009 after rallying from 3-1 down to beat Raymond Smith 4-3. King averaged just 87.29 and missed 25 darts at double, but Smith's stats were poorer still and in the end, experience made the difference. Smith is left to rue his failure to convert a 3-1 lead but it was built on his opponent's failings as much as it was his own darts, and it took just a marginal uptick in King's performance to get the wheels of a comeback turning. King was two legs from defeat in leg six and with the darts in Smith's favour, but the Aussie was broken in 14 darts as King went on to force a decider in which he would throw first. The 55-year-old hit bullseye for a 124 finish at the start of the seventh set before Smith missed four darts to hold, allowing King to secure a vital break of throw. Smith raised one more effort but by now it was too late as King found the winning double at the fifth attempt, to the delight of a crowd who had roared him on having been antagonised by Smith.

