Keegan Brown and Ronny Huybrechts secured returns to the PDC circuit as the 2023 Qualifying Schools concluded on Sunday.
The final day of Qualifying Schools saw 20 players claim two-year PDC Tour Cards, in addition to the seven won across the first three days.
At the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, 2014 World Youth Champion Brown secured an immediate return to the PDC circuit, having lost his Tour Card at the end of the 2022 campaign.
Brown was one of nine players to win a Tour Card via the UK Q School Order of Merit.
Irish youngster Dylan Slevin topped the table to claim a Tour Card for the first time, as did Lee Evans, Adam Warner, Graham Hall and Callum Goffin.
Christian Perez broke new ground as the first Filipino to win a Tour Card, while Stephen Burton and Nick Kenny enjoyed returns to the sport's top tier.
Adam Smith-Neale was the last player to book his place on the 2023 PDC circuit as the former BDO World Masters winner went unbeaten on the final day to win his Tour Card outright, defeating Kenny 6-4 in the day's final.
In Kalkar, Germany, former World Cup finalist Huybrechts ended his three-year absence from the ProTour as one of ten players to win through the European Q School Order of Merit.
Dutch duo Maik Kuivenhoven and Niels Zonneveld and Czech ace Karel Sedlacek also secured returns to the PDC circuit via the Order of Merit.
Lakeside semi-finalist Richard Veenstra headlines the first-time Tour Card winners.
Dutch prospects Gian van Veen and Owen Roelofs, and German duo Pascal Rupprecht and Daniel Klose secured professional status for the first time.
Jacques Labre makes history as the first French Tour Card winner, while Belgium's Robbie Knops became the last player to win a Tour Card outright thanks to a 6-4 defeat of Veenstra in the day's final.
Robbie Knops 6-4 Jacques Labre
Richard Veenstra 6-4 Niels Zonneveld
