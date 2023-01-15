The final day of Qualifying Schools saw 20 players claim two-year PDC Tour Cards, in addition to the seven won across the first three days.

At the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, 2014 World Youth Champion Brown secured an immediate return to the PDC circuit, having lost his Tour Card at the end of the 2022 campaign.

Brown was one of nine players to win a Tour Card via the UK Q School Order of Merit.

Irish youngster Dylan Slevin topped the table to claim a Tour Card for the first time, as did Lee Evans, Adam Warner, Graham Hall and Callum Goffin.

Christian Perez broke new ground as the first Filipino to win a Tour Card, while Stephen Burton and Nick Kenny enjoyed returns to the sport's top tier.

Adam Smith-Neale was the last player to book his place on the 2023 PDC circuit as the former BDO World Masters winner went unbeaten on the final day to win his Tour Card outright, defeating Kenny 6-4 in the day's final.

In Kalkar, Germany, former World Cup finalist Huybrechts ended his three-year absence from the ProTour as one of ten players to win through the European Q School Order of Merit.

Dutch duo Maik Kuivenhoven and Niels Zonneveld and Czech ace Karel Sedlacek also secured returns to the PDC circuit via the Order of Merit.

Lakeside semi-finalist Richard Veenstra headlines the first-time Tour Card winners.

Dutch prospects Gian van Veen and Owen Roelofs, and German duo Pascal Rupprecht and Daniel Klose secured professional status for the first time.

Jacques Labre makes history as the first French Tour Card winner, while Belgium's Robbie Knops became the last player to win a Tour Card outright thanks to a 6-4 defeat of Veenstra in the day's final.

2023 PDC Qualifying Schools

European Final Stage Day Four

Last 16

Vincent Van der Meer 6-5 Karel Sedlacek

Robbie Knops 6-2 Jacob Taylor

Jacques Labre 6-3 Alexander Merkx

Kevin Van Wauwe 6-3 Christopher Toonders

Berry van Peer 6-1 Gian van Veen

Niels Zonneveld 6-5 Benito van de Pas

Richard Veenstra 6-2 Max Hopp

Jeremy van der Winkel 6-3 Marcel Walpen

Quarter-Finals

Robbie Knops 6-4 Vincent Van der Meer

Jacques Labre 6-5 Kevin Van Wauwe

Niels Zonneveld 6-3 Berry van Peer

Richard Veenstra 6-1 Jeremy van der Winkel

Semi-Finals

Robbie Knops 6-4 Jacques Labre

Richard Veenstra 6-4 Niels Zonneveld

Final

Robbie Knops 6-4 Richard Veenstra

UK Final Stage Day Four

Last 16

Dylan Slevin 6-1 Stephen Burton

Prakash Jiwa 6-4 Dan Read

Adam Smith-Neale 6-1 Mark Challenger

Lewis Pride 6-5 Christian Perez

James Howard Hughes 6-0 Michael Flynn

Callum Goffin 6-1 Mike Warburton

Nick Kenny 6-4 Cam Crabtree

Andy Boulton 6-3 Carl Sneyd

Quarter-Finals

Prakash Jiwa 6-5 Dylan Slevin

Adam Smith-Neale 6-4 Lewis Pride

Callum Goffin 6-5 James Howard Hughes

Nick Kenny 6-2 Andy Boulton

Semi-Finals

Adam Smith-Neale 6-4 Prakash Jiwa

Nick Kenny 6-3 Callum Goffin

Final

Adam Smith-Neale 6-4 Nick Kenny

