Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Jose de Sousa
Jose de Sousa

Darts results: Jose de Sousa produces a special comeback to defeat Ryan Seale at the PDC World Championship

By Sporting Life
14:28 · WED December 28, 2022

Jose de Sousa touched a high of 25/1 in-running before producing a remarkable comeback to defeat Ryan Seale at the Cazoo World Darts Championship.

The Special One, who came from 2-0 down to beat Simon Whitlock in the previous round, was heading for the exit when Searle stormed into a 3-0 lead and had the darts in the deciding leg of the fourth set.

De Sousa kept the match alive with a clinical 92 checkout but it looked as though it was merely a stay of execution when Heavy Metal when 2-1 up in the fifth and eyed up tops with his last dart in hand for a match-winning 120 finish.

Searle missed on the inside and that would be his last chance to seal his place in the fourth round as the Portuguese ace punished him to pull another set back before taking the next two by 3-1 scorelines.

De Sousa averaged 91.75 compared to his opponent's 87.51 and hit nine of the 15 180s, but he'll need to brush up on his finishing against Gerwyn Price in the next round having spurned 43 of his 59 attempts at doubles.

More to follow...

World Championship: Today's Results & Thursday schedule

Scroll down for full tournament results and a complete daily schedule

Wednesday December 28
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Ryan Searle (87.51) 3-4 (91.75) Jose de Sousa
    (Set scores: 3-1, 3-2, 3-1, 2-3, 2-3, 1-3, 1-3)
  • Danny Noppert v Alan Soutar
  • Gary Anderson v Chris Dobey

Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Joe Cullen v Damon Heta
  • Michael van Gerwen v Mensur Suljovic
  • Michael Smith v Martin Schindler

CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW TO READ TODAY'S TIPS

Click on the image to check out our best bets
Click on the image to check out our best bets

Thursday December 29
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Third Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Dirk van Duijvenbode v Ross Smith
  • Rob Cross v Mervyn King
  • Dave Chisnall v Stephen Bunting

Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Third/Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Luke Humphries v Vincent van der Voort (R3)
  • Jonny Clayton v Josh Rock (R4)
  • Kim Huybrechts v Dimitri Van den Bergh (R4)

CLICK HERE FOR FULL TOURNAMENT DRAW, SCHEDULE, RESULTS & AVERAGES

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....