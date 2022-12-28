The Special One, who came from 2-0 down to beat Simon Whitlock in the previous round, was heading for the exit when Searle stormed into a 3-0 lead and had the darts in the deciding leg of the fourth set.

De Sousa kept the match alive with a clinical 92 checkout but it looked as though it was merely a stay of execution when Heavy Metal when 2-1 up in the fifth and eyed up tops with his last dart in hand for a match-winning 120 finish.

Searle missed on the inside and that would be his last chance to seal his place in the fourth round as the Portuguese ace punished him to pull another set back before taking the next two by 3-1 scorelines.

De Sousa averaged 91.75 compared to his opponent's 87.51 and hit nine of the 15 180s, but he'll need to brush up on his finishing against Gerwyn Price in the next round having spurned 43 of his 59 attempts at doubles.