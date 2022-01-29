It was a complete performance from The Rockstar, who took advantage of the fact Anderson had been away from the oche following his wedding earlier in the month.

Cullen was a brilliant 10-1 winner against Gary Anderson, peppering the treble 20 bed, hitting three big finishes and barely missing a dart at double as he averaged 106.3.

𝟭𝟲𝟳 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗦𝗛 🤯🤯 THAT. IS. SPECIAL. Joe Cullen pins a PERFECT bullseye for a 167-out and a 7-1 lead! pic.twitter.com/BlPkw816jX

"Everything I went for today I felt like I was going to hit," said Cullen.

"Normally my game is about scoring heavily to give myself time to hit a double but today my doubles were going in first or second time.

"It's a brilliant feeling to have, especially on a TV stage.

"I don't want to be remembered as a nearly man so it's time I won a big one, maybe it will be tomorrow."

Michael Smith hit eight 180s in 16 legs in a 10-6 defeat of Krzysztof Ratajski, before Dave Chisnall bettered that tally with nine in a 10-4 victory over James Wade.

The other last-16 tie on Saturday afternoon saw Jose De Sousa beat Rob Cross 10-7 with 12 maximums thrown between the two as TV darts came back with a bang.