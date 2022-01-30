Sporting Life
Joe Cullen defeated Michael van Gerwen

Darts results: Joe Cullen knocks Michael van Gerwen out of the Masters as Jonny Clayton beats Gerwyn Price

By Sporting Life
16:51 · SUN January 30, 2022

Latest news from Sunday's action at the Ladbrokes Masters, as Joe Cullen stunned Michael van Gerwen and Jonny Clayton knocked out Gerwyn Price.

Joe Cullen kept alive his hopes of a maiden TV title - and potentially a Premier League spot - after defeating Michael van Gerwen in the quarter-finals of the Masters.

The Rockstar wasn't near the same standard that saw him average 106 in a 10-1 thrashing of Gary Anderson on Friday night, but he produced just enough quality to see off the five-time champion 10-7 in front of a thrilled Milton Keynes crowd.

Cullen averaged 92.60 compared to MVG's 93.57 but he hit five of the eight 180s in the match and was far more clinical on his doubles as he pinned 10 of his 23 attempts while the Dutchman spurned 14 of his 21.

Should he go on to win the title tonight, he could well find himself drafted into the Premier League Darts line-up alongside seven other unnamed stars.

As for Van Gerwen, his worrying major drought goes into a 14th month having last landed a big TV crowd at the Players Championship Finals in November 2020.

Cullen will next meet Jose de Sousa, who battled past Simon Whitlock 10-9 in a hard-fought contest.

Last year's Premier League runner-up, who may need a title run himself to keep his place in the 2022 edition, averaged 96.2, hit five 180's and pinned 63% of his doubles.

Earlier, Jonny Clayton produced a scintillating display to defeat world number one Gerwyn Price 10-8.

The defending champion, who enjoyed a career-changing 2021 on the back of winning this event 12 months ago, averaged 104.19 and pinned 10 of his 15 attempts at doubles (66.7%) as he denied his fellow Welshman the chance of another TV title.

Clayton trailed 3-0 early on before getting on the board with a 106 checkout while another fine finish from 100 at 4-1 kick-started a comeback which eventually saw him move into a 6-5 advantage.

Price, who averaged, 98.38, stayed in touch with checkouts of 100 and 147 but Clayton sealed victory in the 18th leg when he followed up a 180 with a 50 checkout on double 16.

Clayton will next face Dave Chisnall, who upset the odds to defeat World Championship runner-up Michael Smith 10-8 in the opening quarter-final.

Chizzy, whose Ally Pally dream was thwarted by Covid, averaged 97.5, hit seven of the 14 180s in the match and fired in four 100+ checkouts as he kept alive his own hopes of landing his first major TV title.

Smith won three legs in a row to move into a 4-3 lead but after levelling up at four apiece, Chisnall took out 153 to break throw while a stunning bull, 25, bull finish of 125 saw him go 6-5 up.

From that point he kept his nose in front to claim an impressive victory, averaging 97.47 compared to 99.33, although he did miss match darts to get the job done one leg earlier.

Ladbrokes Masters: Tournament results

In tournament bracket order

QUARTER-FINALS

  • (1) Gerwyn Price 8-10 Jonny Clayton (8)
  • (13) Dave Chisnall 10-8 Michael Smith (5)
  • Simon Whitlock 9-10 Jose de Sousa (7)
  • (3) Michael van Gerwen 10-7 Joe Cullen (11)

ROUND TWO (Top eight seeds enter the competition)

  • (1) Gerwyn Price 10-8 Ryan Searle (16)
  • (8) Jonny Clayton 10-9 Dimitri Van den Bergh (9)
  • (4) James Wade 4-10 Dave Chisnall (13)
  • (5) Michael Smith 10-6 Krzysztof Ratajski (12)
  • (2) Peter Wright 8-10 Simon Whitlock
  • (7) Jose de Sousa 10-7 Rob Cross (10)
  • (3) Michael van Gerwen 10-9 Luke Humphries (19)
  • (6) Gary Anderson 1-10 Joe Cullen (11)

ROUND ONE

  • (16) Ryan Searle 6-1 Mervyn King (17)
  • (9) Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-1 Ian White (24)
  • (13) Dave Chisnall 6-0 Stephen Bunting (20)
  • (12) Krzysztof Ratajski 6-5 Gabriel Clemens (21)
  • (15) Dirk van Duijvenbode 2-6 Simon Whitlock*
  • (10) Rob Cross 6-2 Brendan Dolan (23)
  • Devon Petersen 1-6 Luke Humphries (19)
  • (11) Joe Cullen 6-2 Daryl Gurney (22)

* 18th seed Danny Noppert withdrew due to Covid-19

** 14th seed Nathan Aspinall withdrew due to injury

