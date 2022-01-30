Latest news from Sunday's action at the Ladbrokes Masters, as Joe Cullen stunned Michael van Gerwen and Jonny Clayton knocked out Gerwyn Price.

Joe Cullen kept alive his hopes of a maiden TV title - and potentially a Premier League spot - after defeating Michael van Gerwen in the quarter-finals of the Masters. The Rockstar wasn't near the same standard that saw him average 106 in a 10-1 thrashing of Gary Anderson on Friday night, but he produced just enough quality to see off the five-time champion 10-7 in front of a thrilled Milton Keynes crowd. Cullen averaged 92.60 compared to MVG's 93.57 but he hit five of the eight 180s in the match and was far more clinical on his doubles as he pinned 10 of his 23 attempts while the Dutchman spurned 14 of his 21.

Joe Cullen knocks out Michael van Gerwen to reach the Masters semi-finals!



Just like Dave Chisnall, he'll be eyeing a maiden TV major title tonight.



Jonny Clayton v Dave Chisnall
Jose de Sousa v Joe Cullen



Should he go on to win the title tonight, he could well find himself drafted into the Premier League Darts line-up alongside seven other unnamed stars. As for Van Gerwen, his worrying major drought goes into a 14th month having last landed a big TV crowd at the Players Championship Finals in November 2020. Cullen will next meet Jose de Sousa, who battled past Simon Whitlock 10-9 in a hard-fought contest. Last year's Premier League runner-up, who may need a title run himself to keep his place in the 2022 edition, averaged 96.2, hit five 180's and pinned 63% of his doubles. Earlier, Jonny Clayton produced a scintillating display to defeat world number one Gerwyn Price 10-8. The defending champion, who enjoyed a career-changing 2021 on the back of winning this event 12 months ago, averaged 104.19 and pinned 10 of his 15 attempts at doubles (66.7%) as he denied his fellow Welshman the chance of another TV title. Clayton trailed 3-0 early on before getting on the board with a 106 checkout while another fine finish from 100 at 4-1 kick-started a comeback which eventually saw him move into a 6-5 advantage. Price, who averaged, 98.38, stayed in touch with checkouts of 100 and 147 but Clayton sealed victory in the 18th leg when he followed up a 180 with a 50 checkout on double 16.

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗚𝗘𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



Reigning Masters champion Jonny Clayton comes out on top in the all-Welsh clash with Gerwyn Price, averaging 104 on his way to a 10-8 victory!





Clayton will next face Dave Chisnall, who upset the odds to defeat World Championship runner-up Michael Smith 10-8 in the opening quarter-final. Chizzy, whose Ally Pally dream was thwarted by Covid, averaged 97.5, hit seven of the 14 180s in the match and fired in four 100+ checkouts as he kept alive his own hopes of landing his first major TV title. Smith won three legs in a row to move into a 4-3 lead but after levelling up at four apiece, Chisnall took out 153 to break throw while a stunning bull, 25, bull finish of 125 saw him go 6-5 up. From that point he kept his nose in front to claim an impressive victory, averaging 97.47 compared to 99.33, although he did miss match darts to get the job done one leg earlier.