Joe Cullen came through an early test of his World Championship credentials with a 3-2 victory over Jim Williams.
Cullen's record at Alexandra Palace leaves much to be desired, but he showed grit to match his scoring prowess here and finally saw off a dogged opponent late in the day.
Cullen trailed 1-0 and 2-1, but began the fourth set with a pair of maximums in a 10-dart leg and raced through it, before a pair of 13-dart legs saw him boss the fifth set.
It's been a tough year off the oche for the talented 32-year-old but on it he's won a pair of Players Championship events and will now look to better last year's run to the last 16, where he lost to Michael van Gerwen in an empty arena.
"I've never had that before, every time I've done well here there's been no crowd!" he said, as fans behind him roared 'there's only one Joe Cullen'.
"I'm just happy to win to be honest. Jim played well to get in front, then he didn't really kick on from that. I don't care, my record here's absolutely terrible, so to get a win, under that pressure, it's amazing.
"At least this year it's in front of a crowd. Last year was great but there was nobody there to see it. Jim Williams was a tough draw but I've come through it, so happy days."
Ryan Searle dominated the first match on day eight of the tournament, beating nine-dart hero William Borland 3-0.
Borland missed six darts at double in the first leg and was always on the back foot thereafter, although he kept things respectable by taking sets two and three to deciders.
In the end though, Heavy Metal was too savvy for the youngster and remains one to watch despite a modest 92.45 average.
William O'Connor was below that level himself but still had no problems in dishing out a 3-0 beating to Glenn Durrant, whose well-publicised struggles continued.
O'Connor started off with a 170 checkout and was ruthless until the end, before offering Durrant his best wishes as the former BDO world champion desperately searches for the form which saw him win the Premier League title in 2020.
Luke Humphries was another potential dark horse who didn't need to be at his best to see off a below-par Rowby-John Rodriguez, winning nine of 11 legs in a 3-0 victory.
Two-time quarter-finalist Humphries wasn't entirely happy with his new darts but still had far too many guns for his opponent, who is yet to go beyond round two.
Wednesday December 22
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts
Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts