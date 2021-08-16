Joe Cullen came through an early test of his World Championship credentials with a 3-2 victory over Jim Williams.

Cullen's record at Alexandra Palace leaves much to be desired, but he showed grit to match his scoring prowess here and finally saw off a dogged opponent late in the day. Cullen trailed 1-0 and 2-1, but began the fourth set with a pair of maximums in a 10-dart leg and raced through it, before a pair of 13-dart legs saw him boss the fifth set. It's been a tough year off the oche for the talented 32-year-old but on it he's won a pair of Players Championship events and will now look to better last year's run to the last 16, where he lost to Michael van Gerwen in an empty arena.

𝗖𝗨𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗡 𝗖𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗦 𝗜𝗧!



That is a marvellous victory for Joe Cullen who comes from 2-1 down to clinch an impressive deciding set success over Jim Williams!#WHDarts pic.twitter.com/edCQHKjAXD — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 22, 2021

"I've never had that before, every time I've done well here there's been no crowd!" he said, as fans behind him roared 'there's only one Joe Cullen'. "I'm just happy to win to be honest. Jim played well to get in front, then he didn't really kick on from that. I don't care, my record here's absolutely terrible, so to get a win, under that pressure, it's amazing. "At least this year it's in front of a crowd. Last year was great but there was nobody there to see it. Jim Williams was a tough draw but I've come through it, so happy days." Borland back down to Earth Ryan Searle dominated the first match on day eight of the tournament, beating nine-dart hero William Borland 3-0. Borland missed six darts at double in the first leg and was always on the back foot thereafter, although he kept things respectable by taking sets two and three to deciders. In the end though, Heavy Metal was too savvy for the youngster and remains one to watch despite a modest 92.45 average.

🗣 "𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲'𝘀 𝗻𝗼 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝗺𝗲, 𝗜 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗲𝗻𝗷𝗼𝘆 𝗺𝘆 𝗱𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘀"



Hear from Ryan Searle after his superb whitewash success over nine-dart hero Willie Borland! pic.twitter.com/iU7y4bQpdD — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 22, 2021