Noppert was edged out 10-9 in a deciding leg by William O'Connor as his bid to retain the title was ended, with the Irish star coming from 3-1 down to lead 6-4 in mid-game before progressing.

World champion Smith also went down in a deciding leg as Luke Humphries - the 2021 runner-up - claimed victory in a sensational contest which saw the pair share 20 maximum 180s.

Price, a two-time UK Open finalist, saw Jeffrey de Zwaan come from 4-0 down to win 10-8 in a sensational display, with the Dutchman reeling off seven successive legs at one stage, averaging 105.20, hitting ten 180s and landing ten doubles from 17 attempts.