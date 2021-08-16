Sporting Life
Gerwyn Price (Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)
Gerwyn Price - forced out by injury

Darts results: Gerwyn Price forced out of the Nordic Darts Masters

By Sporting Life
10:35 · SAT September 18, 2021

World Champion Gerwyn Price has withdrawn from the Viaplay Nordic Darts Masters due to a recurrence of an elbow injury.

The Welsh star had defeated Daniel Larsson 6-3 in Friday's first round at Forum Copenhagen, and would have been due to face Fallon Sherrock in Saturday afternoon's quarter-finals.

However, an ongoing elbow problem flared up on Friday and the world number one has now withdrawn from the remainder of the Nordic Darts Masters.

"I'm gutted to have to withdraw, especially after getting the win tonight, but I have to consider the long-term effects of the injury," said Price.

"It's a problem I've had previously and I know that playing up to three games on Saturday would be extremely tough and could also affect me ahead of some important events coming up.

"I want to thank the Danish fans for giving me a great welcome on Friday and I hope I can play in front of them again next year."

Following Price's withdrawal, Sherrock now receives a bye through to the semi-finals on Saturday evening, where she will play Dimitri Van den Bergh or Gary Anderson.

Nordic Darts Masters: Schedule & results

Friday September 17
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
TV Coverage: ITV4 from 7pm BST

  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-4 Johan Engström
  • Jonny Clayton 6-0 Ivan Springborg Poulsen
  • Madars Razma 6-4 Nathan Aspinall
  • Gerwyn Price 6-3 Daniel Larsson
  • Gary Anderson 6-3 Andreas Toft Jørgensen
  • Fallon Sherrock 6-1 Niels Heinsøe
  • Peter Wright 6-1 Marko Kantele
  • Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Darius Labanauskas

Saturday September 18
Afternoon Session 1pm
Quarter-finals (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: ITV4

  • Fallon Sherrock (Gerwyn Price withdrawn)
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh v Gary Anderson
  • Peter Wright v Jonny Clayton
  • Michael Van Gerwen v Madars Razma

Evening Session 7pm
Semi-finals (Best of 15 legs)

  • Will appear here...

Final (Best of 15 legs)

  • Will appear here...

