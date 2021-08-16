The Welsh star had defeated Daniel Larsson 6-3 in Friday's first round at Forum Copenhagen, and would have been due to face Fallon Sherrock in Saturday afternoon's quarter-finals.

However, an ongoing elbow problem flared up on Friday and the world number one has now withdrawn from the remainder of the Nordic Darts Masters.

"I'm gutted to have to withdraw, especially after getting the win tonight, but I have to consider the long-term effects of the injury," said Price.

"It's a problem I've had previously and I know that playing up to three games on Saturday would be extremely tough and could also affect me ahead of some important events coming up.

"I want to thank the Danish fans for giving me a great welcome on Friday and I hope I can play in front of them again next year."

Following Price's withdrawal, Sherrock now receives a bye through to the semi-finals on Saturday evening, where she will play Dimitri Van den Bergh or Gary Anderson.

Nordic Darts Masters: Schedule & results

Friday September 17

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

TV Coverage: ITV4 from 7pm BST

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-4 Johan Engström

Jonny Clayton 6-0 Ivan Springborg Poulsen

Madars Razma 6-4 Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price 6-3 Daniel Larsson

Gary Anderson 6-3 Andreas Toft Jørgensen

Fallon Sherrock 6-1 Niels Heinsøe

Peter Wright 6-1 Marko Kantele

Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Darius Labanauskas

Saturday September 18

Afternoon Session 1pm

Quarter-finals (Best of 15 legs)

TV Coverage: ITV4

Fallon Sherrock (Gerwyn Price withdrawn)

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Gary Anderson

Peter Wright v Jonny Clayton

Michael Van Gerwen v Madars Razma

Evening Session 7pm

Semi-finals (Best of 15 legs)

Final (Best of 15 legs)

