The final leg was the match in microcosm, Humphries missing a dart for a 170 finish and then two more at double eight, allowing Anderson to steal in and pin tops with his final dart in hand.

Humphries hit more 180s and checked out at a higher percentage, but Anderson won the deciding leg in all four sets that required one, often with a big finish despite missing chances early in the match.

That was a stunning match winning dart from Gary Anderson who seals a 5-2 success in style, securing his spot in the semi-finals! Eight 180s and four ton-plus finishes from the two-time World Champion

"I played all right, missed a lot of doubles at the start but that's the way it goes," said Anderson, who hit four 100-plus checkouts in total. "I've got no expectations whatsoever, come up here to get beat. It's all right. I'm not at my best yet."

Referencing another boisterous crowd who booed him at times, Anderson added: "I remember walking on this stage many years ago and it wasn't like this! They've all got hangovers so they are allowed to get on my back."

Humphries is viewed by many as a world champion in waiting and can take pride in a third quarter-final appearance, but will surely feel some frustration that whenever a set when the distance, he could not close it out.

After winning the first set 3-0, he endured a quiet leg at just the wrong time as the second went all the way, and after hauling himself back to 2-2 he lost set five to a 110 finish from Anderson while waiting in the wings on eight.

Humphries then missed double 16 for what would've been a 112 finish at the end of the sixth set and, from 2-1 up, lost the seventh and the match when Anderson took out 108 to level and 80 to reach the last four.

Wade whitewashes The King

James Wade is through to his fourth World Championship semi-final after a ruthless 5-0 defeat of Mervyn King at Alexandra Palace.

Rarely does a whitewashed player top the averages but if anyone is to dish out such a beating it's likely to be Wade, and that's precisely what happened here: the left-hander managing a mere 86.5 yet easing into the last four.

King twice missed darts for the first set, again surrendered a 2-1 lead in the second, and from there all that remained was for Wade to keep him at arm's length. He did just that, a professional performance which won't scare anyone, but serves as a reminder of how good a match-winner he can be.

Wade is yet to reach a World Championship final but was competitive in all three previous semi-final defeats, so while he'll need to improve on this display, nobody would be surprised were he to do so when he returns to face either Gerwyn Price or Michael Smith on Sunday.