Soutar, who averaged 90.92 and fired in four of the six 180s, then made the Austrian pay for leaving the door ajar in emphatic fashion as he barged in and put out an astounding 144 checkout to claim the biggest win of his part-time career so far and he'll next meet Jose de Sousa after the Christmas break.

The Scottish fireman also survived eight match darts from the 26th seed - four of which coming in leg eight of the final set at 4-3 down after he'd missed two of his own when leading 3-2 - while Suljovic also missed another at tops to send the game into a sudden-death leg.

Alan Soutar produced the comeback of the PDC World Darts Championship so far as he came back from 2-0 down in sets and 2-0 down in the third before eventually winning a marathon contest 6-4 in an absorbing decider.

UNBELIEVABLE! Words don't do justice Alan Soutar's comeback. 2-0 down in sets and 2-0 down in the third. Mensur Suljovic then misses EIGHT match darts over the next three sets before the fireman puts him out with a 144 checkout! LOVE. THE. DARTS pic.twitter.com/qhHRyqMYrm

Suljovic lost the opening leg but won the next eight thanks to his clinical finishing and his opponent's wasteful doubling as he moved to the brink of a very swift victory but then spurned his first two match darts when leading 2-1 in the third. Another came and went in the deciding leg and Soutar pinned double eight with his last dart in hand to stay alive.

The Gentle's fourth match dart came at tops when attempting a 120 checkout at 2-1 in the fourth set but he missed that too and Soutar took it to a deciding leg, which he won with a 66 finish.

The Scotsman finally got ahead for the first time since the opening leg when he moved 3-2 up in the fifth set but when needing to triumph by two clear legs, he then missed two attempts at tops and it was his opponent's turn to save his skin.

Suljovic broke to go 4-3 up and then looked like he was racing away with the sixth leg but he spurned four more match darts and Soutar held his nerve to pin double 18 with his last dart in hand before taking the next two in dramatic fashion.

Jose de Sousa also had to come from two sets down to prevent Jason Lowe causing one of the shocks of the tournament.

The Special One lost two deciding legs but only dropped two legs in the next three sets as he found another gear, ending the match with a 96.15 average and seven 180s.