Fallon Sherrock set up an eagerly-anticipated televised showdown with Gerwyn Price at the Nordic Darts Masters.

Appearing on a PDC stage for the first time in 2021, the Queen of the Palace thrashed Denmark's Niels Heinsoe 6-1 in Friday's opening round of the inaugural World Series of Darts event at Forum Copenhagen. Sherrock averaged a steady 87.4 despite failing to hit a single 180 compared to Heinsoe's 75.56 and converted six of her 19 attempts at doubles but no doubt she'll have to raise her game if she's to shock the world champion on Saturday afternoon, which will be screened on ITV 4 from around 1200 BST.

Price warmed up for the encounter with a 6-3 triumph over Daniel Larsson and although he averaged a slightly higher 90.44 and weighed in with two 100+ checkouts - including a high of 130 - he was also unable to hit a maximum.