Fallon Sherrock set up an eagerly-anticipated televised showdown with Gerwyn Price at the Nordic Darts Masters.
Appearing on a PDC stage for the first time in 2021, the Queen of the Palace thrashed Denmark's Niels Heinsoe 6-1 in Friday's opening round of the inaugural World Series of Darts event at Forum Copenhagen.
Sherrock averaged a steady 87.4 despite failing to hit a single 180 compared to Heinsoe's 75.56 and converted six of her 19 attempts at doubles but no doubt she'll have to raise her game if she's to shock the world champion on Saturday afternoon, which will be screened on ITV 4 from around 1200 BST.
Price warmed up for the encounter with a 6-3 triumph over Daniel Larsson and although he averaged a slightly higher 90.44 and weighed in with two 100+ checkouts - including a high of 130 - he was also unable to hit a maximum.
World number two Peter Wright had few alarms as he thrashed Finland’s Marko Kantele 6-1 but Michael van Gerwen had to win the final two legs to edge out Lithuania’s Darius Labanauskas 6-5.
The Dutchman, a former three-time world champion, seemed to be on the verge of an early exit when he trailed 5-4 before rallying, taking the match to a decider and then holding his nerve when it mattered most.
There were also victories for Dimitri van den Bergh, Gary Anderson, Jonny Clayton and Madars Razma, who beat 2019 UK Open winner Nathan Aspinall 6-4 in a minor upset.
Friday September 17
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
TV Coverage: ITV4 from 7pm BST
Saturday September 18
Afternoon Session 1pm
Quarter-finals (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: ITV4
Evening Session 7pm
Semi-finals (Best of 15 legs)
Final (Best of 15 legs)