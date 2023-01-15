The Queen of the Palace, who won last year's Women's World Matchplay, had given herself a great chance of finishing in the top nine on the Order of Merit by picking up five points across the opening three days at the Marshall Arena.

But her hopes were suddenly dashed when losing 6-3 to Rob Collins in the last 64 of Sunday's tournament, despite averaging an impressive 96.

This meant she couldn't add to her five points and is guaranteed to finish outside the top nine.

She quickly took to Twitter to say: "Gutted but played well all week, Games definitely there - 2023 looks bright already, gunna smash it."