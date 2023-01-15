Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Fallon Sherrock (Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC)
Fallon Sherrock (Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC)

Darts results: Fallon Sherrock misses out on PDC Tour Card at UK Qualifying School

By Sporting Life
14:45 · SUN January 15, 2023

Fallon Sherrock narrowly missed out on earning her first ever PDC Tour Card after an early defeat on the final day of UK Qualifying School.

The Queen of the Palace, who won last year's Women's World Matchplay, had given herself a great chance of finishing in the top nine on the Order of Merit by picking up five points across the opening three days at the Marshall Arena.

But her hopes were suddenly dashed when losing 6-3 to Rob Collins in the last 64 of Sunday's tournament, despite averaging an impressive 96.

This meant she couldn't add to her five points and is guaranteed to finish outside the top nine.

She quickly took to Twitter to say: "Gutted but played well all week, Games definitely there - 2023 looks bright already, gunna smash it."

The action from the final day of both Q Schools is ongoing.

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....