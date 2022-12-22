Aubergenius is widely-fancied for a long run at the Ally Pally looked on course for quick afternoon of work when storming through the first set 3-1 with an average well in excess of 100.

But after missing six darts at a double at the start of the second, Van Duijvenbode started to falter and Sedlacek punished him by going on to clinch the set by the same scoreline.

A superb match-high 104 checkout from Evil Charlie put him 2-1 ahead in the third although he needed to rely on the Dutchman's two missed darts at double in the deciding leg to pinch it 3-2 and move a set away from a huge upset.

Van Duijvenbode came storming back to take the fourth set 3-1 and then threw eight perfect darts in the second leg of the fifth before narrowly missing double 12 for what would have been an explosive nine-darter.