Darts results: Dirk van Duijvenbode raises the Ally Pally roof with a stunning comeback victory over Karel Sedlacek at the World Championship

By Sporting Life
16:54 · THU December 22, 2022

Dirk van Duijvenbode thrilled the crowd with 13 maximums and agonisingly missed out a nine-darter - but still had to survive a match dart to beat Karel Sedlacek at the PDC World Darts Championship.

Aubergenius is widely-fancied for a long run at the Ally Pally looked on course for quick afternoon of work when storming through the first set 3-1 with an average well in excess of 100.

But after missing six darts at a double at the start of the second, Van Duijvenbode started to falter and Sedlacek punished him by going on to clinch the set by the same scoreline.

A superb match-high 104 checkout from Evil Charlie put him 2-1 ahead in the third although he needed to rely on the Dutchman's two missed darts at double in the deciding leg to pinch it 3-2 and move a set away from a huge upset.

Van Duijvenbode came storming back to take the fourth set 3-1 and then threw eight perfect darts in the second leg of the fifth before narrowly missing double 12 for what would have been an explosive nine-darter.

Sedlacek wasn't done yet, punishing DVD for missing tops in the third leg to move 2-1 ahead and then found himself with one match dart at the bullseye after his opponent had spurned seven darts to take out 36.

The Czech thrower missed the target as van Duijvenbode eventually made it 2-2 before comfortably winning the next two legs of the tie-break to seal his place in the third round.

Earlier there were comfortable wins for Ryan Searle, Mensur Suljovic and Krzysztof Ratajski but all three will need to improve on their high 80s averages if they are to go much further after Christmas.

More to follow...

World Championship: Thursday's results and Friday schedule

Scroll down for full tournament results and a complete daily schedule

Thursday December 22
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

  • Krzysztof Ratajski (88.61) 3-1 (81.97) Danny Jansen (R2)
    (Set scores: 3-1, 0-3, 3-1, 3-1)
  • Ryan Searle (88.6) 3-0 (82.04) Adam Gawlas (R2)
    (Set scores: 3-2, 3-1, 3-2)
  • Mensur Suljovic (88.65) 3-0 (85.63) Mike De Decker (R2)
    (Set scores: 3-1, 3-2, 3-1)
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode (95.18) 3-2 (88.26) Karel Sedlacek (R2)
    (Set scores: 3-1, 1-3, 2-3, 3-1, 4-2)

Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

  • Gary Anderson v Madars Razma (R2)
  • James Wade v Jim Williams (R2)
  • Luke Humphries v Florian Hempel (R2)
  • Vincent van der Voort v Cameron Menzies (R2)

Friday December 23
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

  • Brendan Dolan v Jimmy Hendriks (R2)
  • Chris Dobey v Martijn Kleermaker (R2)
  • Ross Smith v Darius Labanauskas (R2)
  • Rob Cross v Scott Williams (R2)

Evening Session (7pm GMT)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

  • Martin Schindler v Martin Lukeman (R2)
  • Danny Noppert v David Cameron (R2)
  • Jonny Clayton v Danny van Trijp (R2)
  • Joe Cullen v Ricky Evans (R2)

