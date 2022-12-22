Dirk van Duijvenbode thrilled the crowd with 13 maximums and agonisingly missed out a nine-darter - but still had to survive a match dart to beat Karel Sedlacek at the PDC World Darts Championship.
Aubergenius is widely-fancied for a long run at the Ally Pally looked on course for quick afternoon of work when storming through the first set 3-1 with an average well in excess of 100.
But after missing six darts at a double at the start of the second, Van Duijvenbode started to falter and Sedlacek punished him by going on to clinch the set by the same scoreline.
A superb match-high 104 checkout from Evil Charlie put him 2-1 ahead in the third although he needed to rely on the Dutchman's two missed darts at double in the deciding leg to pinch it 3-2 and move a set away from a huge upset.
Van Duijvenbode came storming back to take the fourth set 3-1 and then threw eight perfect darts in the second leg of the fifth before narrowly missing double 12 for what would have been an explosive nine-darter.
Sedlacek wasn't done yet, punishing DVD for missing tops in the third leg to move 2-1 ahead and then found himself with one match dart at the bullseye after his opponent had spurned seven darts to take out 36.
The Czech thrower missed the target as van Duijvenbode eventually made it 2-2 before comfortably winning the next two legs of the tie-break to seal his place in the third round.
Earlier there were comfortable wins for Ryan Searle, Mensur Suljovic and Krzysztof Ratajski but all three will need to improve on their high 80s averages if they are to go much further after Christmas.
More to follow...
