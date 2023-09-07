Darts results: Dirk van Duijvenbode books spot at World Series of Darts Finals

The 2023 World Series of Darts Finals will take place at AFAS Live in Amsterdam from September 15-17, as 24 players compete for the title and £300,000 in prize money.

Van Duijvenbode – runner-up to Gerwyn Price in last year’s showpiece – was one of eight players to come through Wednesday’s qualifier, which saw over 70 players in action.

The Dutchman won through deciding-leg ties against Stephen Burton and Jules van Dongen in the early stages of qualification, before seeing off Croatia’s Boris Krcmar to seal his spot in Amsterdam.

German duo Gabriel Clemens and Martin Schindler will also feature, after accounting for Kim Huybrechts and Gian van Veen respectively in their decisive showdowns.

Clemens recovered from 4-1 down to defeat Huybrechts, while Schindler defied a ton-plus average from emerging Dutchman Gian van Veen to triumph with an average of almost 103.

They will be joined in the Dutch capital by their compatriot Daniel Klose, who followed up his run to a maiden PDC ranking final on Tuesday with wins over Mike De Decker and Richie Burnett to prevail.

Ireland’s number one William O’Connor defeated Ritchie Edhouse, Brian Raman and Nathan Rafferty on his way to qualification, before seeing off Dutchman Richard Veenstra in his decider.

Elsewhere, the English trio of Ricky Evans, Keegan Brown and Graham Usher also saw off Dutch opposition in the final round of qualification, to confirm their places in next weekend’s extravaganza.

Evans and Brown clinched their big stage returns with wins over Jeffrey Sparidaans and Danny Jansen respectively, while Usher will make his World Series bow after dumping out Danny van Trijp.

Reigning champion Price and Dutch superstar Michael van Gerwen will headline the 24-player field in Amsterdam, alongside top seed Rob Cross and World Champion Michael Smith.

Nordic Masters winner Peter Wright, Poland Masters runner-up Dimitri Van den Bergh, New Zealand Masters runner-up Nathan Aspinall and world number six Luke Humphries will also be among the eight seeds.

In addition to the eight seeded players, a further eight players from the 2023 World Series of Darts Order of Merit have been invited to Amsterdam, including Dutch legend Raymond van Barneveld.

The five-time World Champion will make his homecoming alongside his fellow countryman Danny Noppert, with 2021 champion Jonny Clayton and Australian duo Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock making their returns.

The field will also include 2021 semi-finalist Krzysztof Ratajski, US Darts Masters runner-up Jeff Smith and New Zealand's Haupai Puha - a former World Cup of Darts quarter-finalist.

The tournament will be broadcast live on ITV4 in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding subscribers based in the UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland).

2023 Jack's World Series of Darts Finals

Seeded Players

Rob Cross Gerwyn Price Michael Smith Michael van Gerwen Dimitri Van den Bergh Peter Wright Nathan Aspinall Luke Humphries

PDC Invited Players

Damon Heta

Danny Noppert

Jeff Smith

Jonny Clayton

Raymond van Barneveld

Simon Whitlock

Haupai Puha

Krzysztof Ratajski

8x Tour Card Holder Qualifiers