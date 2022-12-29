Dirk van Duijvenbode came through a record-breaking clash with Ross Smith to reach the Cazoo World Championship quarter-finals.

The 180 machines are the two most prolific maximum hitters in the game and their last-16 showdown lived up to the hype and more. They combined for 31 of them to smash the 180 record for a best-of-seven set match that was previously set by Rob Cross and Michael Smith in the 2018 edition (29). Ross Smith set the individual best of 19 while Aubergenius landed 12 of them to keep the Alexandra Palace crowd on their feet throughout an absorbing encounter that had begun with spectacular back-to-back checkouts of finishes of 156 and 136.

Dirk van Duijvenbode's reaction to winning is almost as insane as the match! Fantastic sportsmanship with Ross Smith at the end too 👌 pic.twitter.com/KlhCTcHdtr — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 29, 2022

Dirk van Duijvenbode explains his 'needle' with Ross Smith during their record-breaking clash and why it fired him up to win. pic.twitter.com/xbuHWHF62j — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) December 29, 2022

Van Duijvenbode, who hit two more 100+ finishes to go with his 136, averaged 93.44 compared to his opponent's 96.95 but his doubling was much better, pinning 19 of his 47 attempts as Smith spurned 41 of his 58. Five of those were for the match, but he missed the bullseye in the deciding leg of the sixth set before blowing all three attempts to finish 40 when 2-1 up in the seventh. His fifth and final match dart came in the sudden-death shoot-out at 5-5 but he agonisingly went outside of double 10 before van Duijvenbode took out 71 to spark wild scenes of jubiliation.

VAN DUIJVENBODE WINS!!!! 🍆



An absolute Ally Pally THRILLER as he goes all the way to a sudden-death Super Leg!



Dirk van Duijvenbode breaks Ross Smith, with Smith missing a dart for the match, but what nerve from the Dutchman!



INCREDIBLE drama at the Palace!#WCDarts | R3 pic.twitter.com/ljHiQ2IFGl — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 29, 2022

Afterwards, the Dutchman revealed that Smith's pre-match 'trash talking' and his subsequent celebrating of 180s fired him up. "Obviously he's playing in his own country and the crowd are cheering him on a lot more. "But before the game he was saying I'd celebrated my last win (v Sedlacek) more than when he won the European Championship. "Then then I see him celebrating his 180s like it's his first one! If he's giving me this trash talking, what's all this about? But it gave me more strength to keep digging in. I was lucky he missed match darts, but I won."

RECORD-BREAKERS!!!



This is another absolute epic match as they smash the record for most 180s in a best of seven set match.



Ross Smith finds a record-equalling 19th 180 to take the match total to THIRTY!



He also moves 3-2 ahead in the tie-breaker! pic.twitter.com/rfMLfo8P4k — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 29, 2022

Van Duijvenbode next plays Michael van Gerwen and said: "It will be a fantastic game for the neutral, but I’m not happy with the way I’m playing. "My best game is in there, but I’m not showing in and I definitely need to show it against Michael or I’m out tomorrow." Derby delight Stephen Bunting produced one of his finest performances to defeat his Dave Chisnall in an exhilarating St Helens derby, which saw both players register 100+ averages. Chizzy took the opening set 3-1 but the Bullet hit back by winning the second 3-0 with a remarkable 121.86 average before wrapping up another whitewash set with a sensational 140 tops-tops finish.

INCREDIBLE FROM BUNTING!!



What a finish that is from Stephen Bunting as he hits a sensational 140 tops-tops finish to clinch the second set.



That's magical 🪄#WCDarts | R3

📺 https://t.co/37DNuuK5Me pic.twitter.com/HASaRNdsgI — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 29, 2022

Chisnall responded with a 116 average in set four to level the scores but Bunting, who had lost his previous six matches against his local rival including a pair of 6-0 defeats on TV in 2022, held his nerve in the next two closer sets to seal his place in the fourth round. Meanwhile, Rob Cross cruised into the last 16 with a dominant 4-1 win over Mervyn King. The 2018 world champion won the opening eight legs while denying King a solitary dart at double, although last year’s quarter-finalist eventually opened his account with a 136 checkout out of nowhere. It paved the way for King to win the fourth set but it would merely delay the inevitable as Cross set up a clash with Chris Dobey.

🤩 "That boy has got the game of the gods."



🏆 Rob Cross was the last debutant to win the World Darts Championship - but does he think Josh Rock can do the same?



👀 Voltage also reflects on whether he could get a Premier League spot...@RobCross180 @joshrock18002 pic.twitter.com/WMcwzf4K0Y — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈 (@SportingLifeFC) December 29, 2022

World Darts Championship: Thursday results & Friday schedule Thursday December 29

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts Dirk van Duijvenbode (93.44) 4-3 (96.95) Ross Smith

( Set scores : 3-1, 1-3, 3-0, 1-3, 2-3, 3-2, 6-5)

( : 3-1, 1-3, 3-0, 1-3, 2-3, 3-2, 6-5) Rob Cross (99.13) 4-1 (92.1) Mervyn King

( Set scores : 3-0, 3-0, 3-1, 1-3, 3-1)

( : 3-0, 3-0, 3-1, 1-3, 3-1) Dave Chisnall (101.82) 2-4 (102.24) Stephen Bunting

(Set scores: 3-1, 0-3, 0-3, 3-2, 1-3, 2-3)

Third/Fourth Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts Luke Humphries v Vincent van der Voort (R3)

Gerwyn Price v Jose de Sousa (R4)

Jonny Clayton v Josh Rock (R4)