Darts results: Cameron Menzies beats Peter Wright in German Darts Open

Saturday’s double session saw 16 second round ties take place at the Sparkassen-Arena, with two-time winner Wright one of five seeded stars to exit on a thrilling day of action in Jena.

Wright – competing in a record 100th PDC European Tour event – had been forced to borrow a set of his own darts from a PDC Europe staff member after his luggage failed to arrive in Germany.

He appeared unfazed by his disrupted preparation after easing into a 2-0 lead, although the enigmatic Menzies responded with a brace of 12-darters to reduce the deficit to 2-3.

Menzies then conjured up a crucial 120 checkout in leg seven to stay in contention, and he reeled off the last three legs without reply to triumph in an entertaining all-Scottish affair.

It was also a memorable night for the partisan German crowd, as Schindler and Hempel celebrated victories against Daryl Gurney and Damon Heta respectively.

Schindler won through a pulsating deciding-leg clash against a resurgent Gurney, who had fired in a sensational 164 checkout on his way to a 4-3 lead.