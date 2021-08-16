Rydz closed out set four with a 113 finish and cruised through the fifth, making it 10 successive legs to close out the match and reach his first World Championship quarter-final.

Soutar went on to win the set but Rydz began to turn the screw after they returned from a break, taking out 81 to level the match, then kicking off the third set with a 122 checkout before racing through the rest of it.

Rydz had won all 10 sets played prior to Thursday's last-16 encounter only to see that run ended immediately, as Soutar took out 84 to become the first player to break the youngster's throw so far.

𝗥𝗨𝗡𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗥𝗜𝗢𝗧 𝗢𝗡𝗖𝗘 𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗘! Callan Rydz ends Alan Soutar's dream debut campaign, reeling off four consecutive sets to secure a 4-1 success and a place in the quarter-finals! Another fantastic performance from the 23-year-old! #WHDarts pic.twitter.com/acL6piuwZl

"I'm winning games, and that's the most important thing of all. Confidence is growing," confessed Rydz. "I was never going to win every game to nil, I'm happy now that I've lost a set and can concentrate on my own game. It's going well.

"If you're going to do it right, on this stage is the time to do it."

Asked whether he had a preference between Peter Wright and Ryan Searle in the last eight, Rydz was keen to focus on the fact he's capable of beating whoever wins tonight's match.

"I've played them both this year, and I've beat them both. I know I can beat them both, I've got the game for it."

On this performance, he's not wrong.

King slays Smith

Mervyn King is through to his first World Championship quarter-final since 2009 after rallying from 3-1 down to beat Raymond Smith 4-3.

King averaged just 87.29 and missed 25 darts at double, but Smith's stats were poorer still and in the end, experience made the difference.

Smith is left to rue his failure to convert a 3-1 lead but it was built on his opponent's failings as much as it was his own darts, and it took just a marginal uptick in King's performance to get the wheels of a comeback turning.

King was two legs from defeat in leg six and with the darts in Smith's favour, but the Aussie was broken in 14 darts as King went on to force a decider in which he would throw first.

The 55-year-old hit bullseye for a 124 finish at the start of the seventh set before Smith missed four darts to hold, allowing King to secure a vital break of throw.

Smith raised one more effort but by now it was too late as King found the winning double at the fifth attempt, to the delight of a crowd who had roared him on having been antagonised by Smith.