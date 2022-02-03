Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham Festival
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports
Golf
NFL
Darts
Snooker
Rugby Union
Boxing / MMA
Tennis
Cricket
Other Sports
Scroll down to watch Bob Anderson hit an iconic 180
Scroll down to watch Bob Anderson hit an iconic 180

Darts results: Bob Anderson hits an iconic 180 on night one of the World Seniors Darts Championship

By Sporting Life
20:57 · THU February 03, 2022

Latest news from Thursday's action at the World Seniors Darts Championship, as Bob Anderson hit an iconic 180 in defeat to Robert Thornton.

Former world champion Bob Anderson bowed out of World Seniors Championship on opening night but not before delighting the fans - and earning a bow from his opponent Robert Thornton - with an iconic 180.

The Limestone Cowboy, who won the Lakeside title way back in 1988 and also landed three World Masters crowns in a row that same decade, was trailing 2-0 in what proved to be the third and final set when he produced his crowd-pleasing moment at the Circus Tavern, complete with his finger point celebration.

Thornton was waiting on tops and went on to complete a 3-0 victory over the 74-year-old with an impressive average of 94 as he laid down a marker for the rest of the legends in the field.

The Scotsman also threatened a nine-dart finish earlier in the contest with back-to-back maximums but couldn't get to the double on his third visit.

More to follow...

Phil Taylor and Peter Manley
CLICK ON THE IMAGE FOR PAUL NICHOLSON'S PREVIEW

John Part and Phil Taylor
CLICK HERE FOR TOURNAMENT BETTING TIPS

World Senior Darts Championship: Thursday results and tournament schedule

Thursday February 3
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Website
First Round (Best of 5 sets)

  • Robert Thornton 3-0 Bob Anderson
  • Peter Manley v Deta Hedman
  • Tony O'Shea v Kevin Painter
  • Darryl Fitton v Richie Howson

Friday February 4
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Website
First Round (Best of 5 sets)

  • Les Wallace v John Walton
  • Paul Lim v Dave Prins
  • Alan Warriner-Little v Larry Butler
  • Terry Jenkins v Roland Scholten

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Website
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

  • Wayne Warren v Tony O'Shea/Kevin Painter
  • Martin Adams v Darryl Fitton/Richie Howson
  • Phil Taylor v Peter Manley/Deta Hedman
  • Trina Gulliver v Robert Thornton/Bob Anderson

Saturday February 5
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Website
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)

  • John Part v Les Wallace/John Walton
  • John Lowe v Paul Lim/Dave Prins
  • Keith Deller v Alan Warriner-Little/Larry Butler
  • Lisa Ashton v Terry Jenkins/Roland Scholten

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Website
Quarter-Finals (Best of 5 sets)

  • Part/Wallace/Walton v Ashton/Jenkins/Scholten
  • Gulliver/Thornton/Anderson v Lowe/Lim/Dave Prins
  • Taylor/Manley/Hedman v Warren/O'Shea/Painter
  • Deller/Warriner-Little/Butler v Adams/Fitton/Howson

Sunday February 6
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Website
Semi-Finals (Best of 7 sets)

  • Two Matches

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Website
Final (Best of 7 sets)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....