Latest news from Thursday's action at the World Seniors Darts Championship, as Bob Anderson hit an iconic 180 in defeat to Robert Thornton.
Former world champion Bob Anderson bowed out of World Seniors Championship on opening night but not before delighting the fans - and earning a bow from his opponent Robert Thornton - with an iconic 180.
The Limestone Cowboy, who won the Lakeside title way back in 1988 and also landed three World Masters crowns in a row that same decade, was trailing 2-0 in what proved to be the third and final set when he produced his crowd-pleasing moment at the Circus Tavern, complete with his finger point celebration.
Thornton was waiting on tops and went on to complete a 3-0 victory over the 74-year-old with an impressive average of 94 as he laid down a marker for the rest of the legends in the field.
The Scotsman also threatened a nine-dart finish earlier in the contest with back-to-back maximums but couldn't get to the double on his third visit.
More to follow...
Thursday February 3
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Website
First Round (Best of 5 sets)
Friday February 4
Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Website
First Round (Best of 5 sets)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Website
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
Saturday February 5
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Website
Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Website
Quarter-Finals (Best of 5 sets)
Sunday February 6
Afternoon session (1300 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Website
Semi-Finals (Best of 7 sets)
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: BBC i Player/Website
Final (Best of 7 sets)