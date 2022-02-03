Former world champion Bob Anderson bowed out of World Seniors Championship on opening night but not before delighting the fans - and earning a bow from his opponent Robert Thornton - with an iconic 180.

The Limestone Cowboy, who won the Lakeside title way back in 1988 and also landed three World Masters crowns in a row that same decade, was trailing 2-0 in what proved to be the third and final set when he produced his crowd-pleasing moment at the Circus Tavern, complete with his finger point celebration.

Thornton was waiting on tops and went on to complete a 3-0 victory over the 74-year-old with an impressive average of 94 as he laid down a marker for the rest of the legends in the field.

The Scotsman also threatened a nine-dart finish earlier in the contest with back-to-back maximums but couldn't get to the double on his third visit.