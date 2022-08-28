Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Scroll down to watch how Beau Greaves took out a 161 checkout to win one of her events
Scroll down to watch how Beau Greaves took out a 161 checkout to win one of her events

Darts results: Beau Graves wins all four events on her first Women's Series weekend of 2022 including a spectacular triumph over Mikuru Suzuki

By Sporting Life
18:29 · SUN August 28, 2022

Beau Greaves stamped her mark on PDC's Women's Series in emphatic fashion by winning all four events on her first weekend of the season.

The 18-year-old, who became the youngest darts world champion - man or woman - at the Lakeside back in January, has been widely tipped to dominate the female ranks alongside Fallon Sherrock for years to come but this was her first taste of PDC action since 2020.

Sherrock wasn't involved this weekend due to her World Series commitments Down Under this month, but Greaves' success will no doubt whet the appetite for their first big meeting future tournaments.

The WDF Women's Champion's brilliance began on Saturday, dropping just six legs in as many matches during Event 13, following up whitewashes over Leonie Kammann and Lerena Rietbergen with a 4-2 defeat of Lorraine Winstanley - a Women's Series event winner earlier this year.

She then saw off Noa-Lynn van Leuven and Iselin Hauen to reach the final, where her dominant run continued with a 5-1 defeat of Mikuru Suzuki to claim the title.

Japan's Suzuki also won through to the Event 14 final later on Saturday, but was again thwarted as Greaves this time came from a leg down to win 5-2 - landing a brilliant ten-darter along the way.

Greaves' 94.21 average in the final bettered a 93.63 average in her quarter-final win over Stefanie Rennoch, while she also defeated Laura Turner in the semis after whitewashing Anca Zijlstra, Teri-Frances Kidwell and Evelien Van Tol earlier in Event 14.

Suzuki's run to the Event 14 final included a semi-final win over Women's Series Order of Merit leader Lisa Ashton, who was unable to celebrate her 52nd birthday with an eighth title of the year.

Then on Sunday she averaged 95.47 in the Event 15 final against Suzuki, which she finished off the 5-3 victory with a stunning 161 checkout on the bullseye.

In Event 16, she overcame Aileen de Graaf 5-3 - albeit with a less impressive 83 average - to pick up four titles in a row and 24 consecutive match wins, averaging around the 86 mark overall.

2022 PDC Women's Series: Saturday August 27

Event 13

  • Quarter-Finals
    Katie Sheldon 4-1 Priscilla Steenbergen
    Mikuru Suzuki 4-3 Aileen de Graaf
    Iselin Hauen 4-2 Rhian Griffiths
    Beau Greaves 4-2 Noa-Lynn van Leuven
  • Semi-Finals
    Mikuru Suzuki 5-2 Katie Sheldon
    Beau Greaves 5-1 Iselin Hauen
  • Final
    Beau Greaves 5-1 Mikuru Suzuki

Event 14

  • Quarter-Finals
    Laura Turner 4-3 Noa-Lynn van Leuven
    Beau Greaves 4-3 Stefanie Rennoch
    Mikuru Suzuki 4-3 Priscilla Steenbergen
    Lisa Ashton 4-2 Yukie Sakaguchi
  • Semi-Finals
    Beau Greaves 5-2 Laura Turner
    Mikuru Suzuki 5-4 Lisa Ashton
  • Final
    Beau Greaves 5-2 Mikuru Suzuki

PDC Women's Series: Sunday August 28

Event 15

  • Quarter-Finals
    Deta Hedman 4-2 Lerena Rietbergen
    Beau Greaves 4-2 Priscilla Steenbergen
    Mikuru Suzuki 4-3 Lisa Ashton
    Anca Zijlstra 4-3 Yukie Sakaguchi
  • Semi-Finals
    Beau Greaves 5-2 Deta Hedman
    Mikuru Suzuki 5-0 Anca Zijlstra
  • Final
    Beau Greaves 5-3 Mikuru Suzuki

Event 16

  • Quarter-Finals
    Stefanie Rennoch 4-2 Jitka Cisarova
    Aileen de Graaf 4-1 Astrid Trouwborst
    Beau Greaves 4-1 Rhian Griffiths
    Katie Sheldon 4-1 Yukie Sakaguchi
  • Semi-Finals
    Aileen de Graaf 5-1 Stefanie Rennoch
    Beau Greaves 5-2 Katie Sheldon
  • Final
    Beau Greaves 5-3 Aileen de Graaf

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....