Beau Greaves stamped her mark on PDC's Women's Series in emphatic fashion by winning all four events on her first weekend of the season.
The 18-year-old, who became the youngest darts world champion - man or woman - at the Lakeside back in January, has been widely tipped to dominate the female ranks alongside Fallon Sherrock for years to come but this was her first taste of PDC action since 2020.
Sherrock wasn't involved this weekend due to her World Series commitments Down Under this month, but Greaves' success will no doubt whet the appetite for their first big meeting future tournaments.
The WDF Women's Champion's brilliance began on Saturday, dropping just six legs in as many matches during Event 13, following up whitewashes over Leonie Kammann and Lerena Rietbergen with a 4-2 defeat of Lorraine Winstanley - a Women's Series event winner earlier this year.
She then saw off Noa-Lynn van Leuven and Iselin Hauen to reach the final, where her dominant run continued with a 5-1 defeat of Mikuru Suzuki to claim the title.
Japan's Suzuki also won through to the Event 14 final later on Saturday, but was again thwarted as Greaves this time came from a leg down to win 5-2 - landing a brilliant ten-darter along the way.
Greaves' 94.21 average in the final bettered a 93.63 average in her quarter-final win over Stefanie Rennoch, while she also defeated Laura Turner in the semis after whitewashing Anca Zijlstra, Teri-Frances Kidwell and Evelien Van Tol earlier in Event 14.
Suzuki's run to the Event 14 final included a semi-final win over Women's Series Order of Merit leader Lisa Ashton, who was unable to celebrate her 52nd birthday with an eighth title of the year.
Then on Sunday she averaged 95.47 in the Event 15 final against Suzuki, which she finished off the 5-3 victory with a stunning 161 checkout on the bullseye.
In Event 16, she overcame Aileen de Graaf 5-3 - albeit with a less impressive 83 average - to pick up four titles in a row and 24 consecutive match wins, averaging around the 86 mark overall.
