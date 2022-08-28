Sherrock wasn't involved this weekend due to her World Series commitments Down Under this month, but Greaves' success will no doubt whet the appetite for their first big meeting future tournaments.

The 18-year-old, who became the youngest darts world champion - man or woman - at the Lakeside back in January , has been widely tipped to dominate the female ranks alongside Fallon Sherrock for years to come but this was her first taste of PDC action since 2020.

🏆🏆🏆🏆 Beau Graves has won all FOUR Women's Series events this weekend. 🤯 This is how she won the third... pic.twitter.com/D2YB4lgUPp

HISTORY IN HILDESHEIM! 🇩🇪 Absolutely astonishing from Beau Greaves, who defeats Aileen de Graaf to claim Event 16 glory and clinch her fourth Women's Series title of the weekend! 🏆 That is 24 consecutive wins for the teenage sensation! 🔥👏 pic.twitter.com/5HZR5mhgoR

The WDF Women's Champion's brilliance began on Saturday, dropping just six legs in as many matches during Event 13, following up whitewashes over Leonie Kammann and Lerena Rietbergen with a 4-2 defeat of Lorraine Winstanley - a Women's Series event winner earlier this year.

She then saw off Noa-Lynn van Leuven and Iselin Hauen to reach the final, where her dominant run continued with a 5-1 defeat of Mikuru Suzuki to claim the title.

Japan's Suzuki also won through to the Event 14 final later on Saturday, but was again thwarted as Greaves this time came from a leg down to win 5-2 - landing a brilliant ten-darter along the way.

Greaves' 94.21 average in the final bettered a 93.63 average in her quarter-final win over Stefanie Rennoch, while she also defeated Laura Turner in the semis after whitewashing Anca Zijlstra, Teri-Frances Kidwell and Evelien Van Tol earlier in Event 14.

Suzuki's run to the Event 14 final included a semi-final win over Women's Series Order of Merit leader Lisa Ashton, who was unable to celebrate her 52nd birthday with an eighth title of the year.

Then on Sunday she averaged 95.47 in the Event 15 final against Suzuki, which she finished off the 5-3 victory with a stunning 161 checkout on the bullseye.

In Event 16, she overcame Aileen de Graaf 5-3 - albeit with a less impressive 83 average - to pick up four titles in a row and 24 consecutive match wins, averaging around the 86 mark overall.

2022 PDC Women's Series: Saturday August 27

Event 13

Quarter-Finals

Katie Sheldon 4-1 Priscilla Steenbergen

Mikuru Suzuki 4-3 Aileen de Graaf

Iselin Hauen 4-2 Rhian Griffiths

Beau Greaves 4-2 Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Katie Sheldon 4-1 Priscilla Steenbergen Mikuru Suzuki 4-3 Aileen de Graaf Iselin Hauen 4-2 Rhian Griffiths Beau Greaves 4-2 Noa-Lynn van Leuven Semi-Finals

Mikuru Suzuki 5-2 Katie Sheldon

Beau Greaves 5-1 Iselin Hauen

Mikuru Suzuki 5-2 Katie Sheldon Beau Greaves 5-1 Iselin Hauen Final

Beau Greaves 5-1 Mikuru Suzuki

Event 14

Quarter-Finals

Laura Turner 4-3 Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Beau Greaves 4-3 Stefanie Rennoch

Mikuru Suzuki 4-3 Priscilla Steenbergen

Lisa Ashton 4-2 Yukie Sakaguchi

Laura Turner 4-3 Noa-Lynn van Leuven Beau Greaves 4-3 Stefanie Rennoch Mikuru Suzuki 4-3 Priscilla Steenbergen Lisa Ashton 4-2 Yukie Sakaguchi Semi-Finals

Beau Greaves 5-2 Laura Turner

Mikuru Suzuki 5-4 Lisa Ashton

Beau Greaves 5-2 Laura Turner Mikuru Suzuki 5-4 Lisa Ashton Final

Beau Greaves 5-2 Mikuru Suzuki

PDC Women's Series: Sunday August 28

Event 15

Quarter-Finals

Deta Hedman 4-2 Lerena Rietbergen

Beau Greaves 4-2 Priscilla Steenbergen

Mikuru Suzuki 4-3 Lisa Ashton

Anca Zijlstra 4-3 Yukie Sakaguchi

Deta Hedman 4-2 Lerena Rietbergen Beau Greaves 4-2 Priscilla Steenbergen Mikuru Suzuki 4-3 Lisa Ashton Anca Zijlstra 4-3 Yukie Sakaguchi Semi-Finals

Beau Greaves 5-2 Deta Hedman

Mikuru Suzuki 5-0 Anca Zijlstra

Beau Greaves 5-2 Deta Hedman Mikuru Suzuki 5-0 Anca Zijlstra Final

Beau Greaves 5-3 Mikuru Suzuki

Event 16

Quarter-Finals

Stefanie Rennoch 4-2 Jitka Cisarova

Aileen de Graaf 4-1 Astrid Trouwborst

Beau Greaves 4-1 Rhian Griffiths

Katie Sheldon 4-1 Yukie Sakaguchi

Stefanie Rennoch 4-2 Jitka Cisarova Aileen de Graaf 4-1 Astrid Trouwborst Beau Greaves 4-1 Rhian Griffiths Katie Sheldon 4-1 Yukie Sakaguchi Semi-Finals

Aileen de Graaf 5-1 Stefanie Rennoch

Beau Greaves 5-2 Katie Sheldon

Aileen de Graaf 5-1 Stefanie Rennoch Beau Greaves 5-2 Katie Sheldon Final

Beau Greaves 5-3 Aileen de Graaf

Darts: Related content