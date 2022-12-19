Williams regained his composure to pin treble 19 only to miss his attempt at double 12 by the barest of margins - but he soon wrapped up victory to set up a clash with Michael van Gerwen.

Two of those maximums came in the last leg of the match as he threatened a nine-darter and he'd follow that up with another treble 20 before dropping his eighth to the floor.

The Welsh youngster came into the tournament on the back of a disappointing season but reminded darts fans of his rich potential during a one-sided 3-0 triumph in which he averaged almost 93 and threw three 180s.

Lewy Williams dropping his eighth dart and then still hitting treble 19 to stay on course for the perfect leg! If only he'd made it nine... pic.twitter.com/jPy0Bsuz1l

Jose de Sousa came from two 2-0 down to defeat Simon Whitlock 3-2 in a second-round classic.

The Special One was enduring a miserable time on the Ally Pally stage after losing last-leg deciders in the opening two sets, with neither player averaging much higher than 80.

De Sousa suddenly burst into life after the interval by winning nine of the next 11 legs although his cause was helped by Whitlock missing 31 of his 39 darts at doubles in the match.

Both finished the match with 86 averages, with Whitlock hitting six of the 11 180s and also firing in the highest checkout of 144 - although de Sousa weighed in with three ton+ finishes.

Elsewhere in the afternoon session, Andrew Gilding came from a set down to defeat pantomime villain Robert Owen 3-2.

The pumped up Welshman stirred the crowd up early on as he impressively took the opening 3-1 but unsurprisingly he started to struggle on his doubles when the jeering turned up a notch.

Gilding took advantage by winning the next two sets 3-2 and 3-1 although Owen responded in style when a 154 checkout saw him complete the third with a 3-0 scoreline.

Goldfinger responded superbly after dropping the opening leg of the decider by winning the next three on the trot, including a match-sealing 120 checkout.