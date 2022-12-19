Sporting Life
Lewy Williams
Lewy Williams

Darts: Lewy Williams comes agonisingly close to a nine-darter at the PDC World Championship

By Sporting Life
17:14 · MON December 19, 2022

Lewy Williams almost wrote his name into PDC World Darts Championship folklore during his opening round victory over Niels Zonneveld at the Ally Pally.

The Welsh youngster came into the tournament on the back of a disappointing season but reminded darts fans of his rich potential during a one-sided 3-0 triumph in which he averaged almost 93 and threw three 180s.

Two of those maximums came in the last leg of the match as he threatened a nine-darter and he'd follow that up with another treble 20 before dropping his eighth to the floor.

Williams regained his composure to pin treble 19 only to miss his attempt at double 12 by the barest of margins - but he soon wrapped up victory to set up a clash with Michael van Gerwen.

Jose de Sousa came from two 2-0 down to defeat Simon Whitlock 3-2 in a second-round classic.

The Special One was enduring a miserable time on the Ally Pally stage after losing last-leg deciders in the opening two sets, with neither player averaging much higher than 80.

De Sousa suddenly burst into life after the interval by winning nine of the next 11 legs although his cause was helped by Whitlock missing 31 of his 39 darts at doubles in the match.

Both finished the match with 86 averages, with Whitlock hitting six of the 11 180s and also firing in the highest checkout of 144 - although de Sousa weighed in with three ton+ finishes.

Elsewhere in the afternoon session, Andrew Gilding came from a set down to defeat pantomime villain Robert Owen 3-2.

The pumped up Welshman stirred the crowd up early on as he impressively took the opening 3-1 but unsurprisingly he started to struggle on his doubles when the jeering turned up a notch.

Gilding took advantage by winning the next two sets 3-2 and 3-1 although Owen responded in style when a 154 checkout saw him complete the third with a 3-0 scoreline.

Goldfinger responded superbly after dropping the opening leg of the decider by winning the next three on the trot, including a match-sealing 120 checkout.

Danny Jansen marked his Ally Pally debut with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Paolo Nebrida, but he'll need to improve on his display to go much further.

The Dutchman averaged 83 during a contest he led 2-0 in sets before the Phillipines qualifier made a really game of it.

World Championship: Monday results and Tuesday schedule

Monday December 19
Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Andrew Gilding (88.43) 3-2 (86.52) Robert Owen (R1)
    (Set scores: 1-3, 3-2, 3-1, 0-3, 3-1)
  • Danny Jansen (83.42) 3-2 (82.75) Paolo Nebrida (R1)
    (Set scores: 3-1, 3-2, 2-3, 0-3, 3-0)
  • Niels Zonneveld (86.88) 0-3 (92.81) Lewy Williams (R1)
    (Set scores: 1-3, 2-3, 1-3)
  • Jose de Sousa v Whitlock (R2)

Evening Session (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Geert Nentjes v Leonard Gates (R1)
  • Ritchie Edhouse v David Cameron (R1)
  • Steve Beaton v Danny van Trijp (R1)
  • Gerwyn Price v Luke Woodhouse (R2)

Tuesday December 20 (7pm GMT)
First/Second Round (Best of 5 sets)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

  • Jim Williams v Sebastian Bialecki (R1)
  • Jamie Hughes v Jimmy Hendriks (R1)
  • Ricky Evans v Fallon Sherrock (R1)
  • Raymond van Barneveld v Ryan Meikle (R2)

