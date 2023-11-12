Darts: Beau Greaves and Fallon Sherrock both pick up wins at the Grand Slam of Dartsd

Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price were among the five players to secure a place in the knockout stages at the Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts on Sunday, as Beau Greaves and Fallon Sherrock created history in Wolverhampton.

Greaves and Sherrock delighted a packed WV Active Aldersley venue, on a landmark day which saw two female stars prevail in the same PDC premier televised event for the first time. Greaves, who fired in five 180s during her deciding-leg defeat to Nathan Aspinall on Saturday, delivered another brutal display of scoring to sweep aside emerging German talent Ricardo Pietreczko in Group H. The Women’s World Matchplay champion raced into an early 3-0 lead, before a pumped-up Pietreczko opened his account with a 118 combination in leg four.

BRILLIANT BEAU BEATS PIETRECZKO!



That is masterful from Beau Greaves, hitting three 180s on her way to a clinical 5-1 victory over Ricardo Pietreczko, sealing the win with a 12-darter!



📺 https://t.co/DDuX7jtsTJ#GSOD | Group H pic.twitter.com/4bpYb5YhgR — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) November 12, 2023

However, the teenage sensation restored her three-leg buffer with a clinical 90 kill on the bullseye, before wrapping up a memorable victory with a brilliant 12-darter. Greaves will now play Australian number one Damon Heta on Tuesday in a straight shoot-out for qualification to the knockout phase of the Grand Slam. “What a feeling; I can’t really explain it - I’m so happy,” said the 19-year-old, who is the third woman to taste victory in the Grand Slam since the tournament's inception in 2007. “I’ve just been so relaxed and I’ve really enjoyed it, and that is when I play my best darts. “I’m really looking forward to the game on Tuesday now. I’ve won a game at the Grand Slam, and nobody can take this away from me!” Sherrock, a Grand Slam quarter-finalist in 2021, returned to winning ways in Wolverhampton with a deciding-leg success against Martijn Kleermaker in her second Group G encounter.

SHERROCK STUNS KLEERMAKER! 👸



Fallon Sherrock keeps her qualifications hopes alive after a hard-fought 5-4 victory over Martijn Kleermaker in a dramatic deciding leg!



📺 https://t.co/DDuX7jtsTJ#GSOD | Group G pic.twitter.com/5sPF7mtIjq — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) November 12, 2023

The 29-year-old was beaten by an impressive Van Gerwen on Saturday’s opening night, although she kept her qualification hopes alive with a battling victory against Kleermaker on Day Two. “I was shaking near the end, but I got across the line,” reflected Sherrock, who will play 2018 World Champion Rob Cross for a place in the last 16 on Tuesday. “I think when you put me in these pressure situations that is when my best darts come out, so hopefully I can produce something special in my next game. “Michael [van Gerwen] produced his A-game against me and I felt like I dealt with that pretty well, and I expect Rob will do the same, but hopefully I can grind out a win!” Three-time Grand Slam champions Price and Van Gerwen were among the stars to confirm their place in round two on Sunday, with World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall also sealing his progress to the last 16. Price continued his Grand Slam love-affair with a sensational whitewash win against Ryan Searle, demolishing the Somerset star in less than eight minutes to clinch top spot in Group D. “I felt good up there. I knew I was through with a win, which gave me that extra edge,” revealed Price, who averaged 110.51 and recorded winning legs of 16, 11, 12, 14 and 15 darts. “I was in the zone. I was putting Ryan under a lot of pressure which was a good feeling, but I didn’t realise how well I was playing. “I think that sends out a statement. The format gets longer in the knockout stage, but that’s when I get better and better.” Van Gerwen sealed his qualification from Group G in dramatic style, rallying from 3-1 down to win a last-leg shoot-out against Cross, who landed 136 and 108 finishes before missing three match darts in the decider. Aspinall was the first player to claim a place in the knockout stage, converting 151 and 122 finishes to seal a 5-2 success against Heta in Group H, which ended Pietreczko’s qualification hopes. Former World Youth Champion Josh Rock then confirmed his place in the last 16 with an emphatic 5-1 win against Jonny Clayton, having already claimed the scalp of Chris Dobey in his Group B opener. Meanwhile, American debutant Stowe Buntz guaranteed his progress from Group E with a clinical 5-3 success against Stephen Bunting, who missed double 12 for a nine-darter midway through the match.