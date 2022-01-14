The Premier League has had a number of format changes through the previous 17 seasons since the tournament was introduced in 2005, initially beginning with seven players before moving to eight and 10 competitors, and also featuring Challengers in recent years.

The Premier League will still be played in 17 arenas across the UK, Ireland, Netherlands and Germany this year and offer an increased £1million prize fund.

In a new development, the Premier League will feature eight players in 2022, with the 16 league nights being individual events comprising the quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final over the best of 11 legs - with a £10,000 bonus to each night's winner.

Ranking points will also be awarded from each night - with five to the winner, three to the runner-up and two to the semi-finalists - to form the league table from which the top four players will progress to the Play-Offs.

Across the 16 weeks, players will face each other twice in a quarter-final tie to form the draw for 14 nights, with the additional two nights seeing the stars face off again.

"The Cazoo Premier League has grown beyond recognition since first being introduced 17 years ago, but the time was right to introduce this ground-breaking new format," said PDC chief executive Matt Porter.

"Our new format means that every match matters. Every night throughout the season has its own champion and will provide even greater value for fans attending and watching around the world, with seven games playing through to a conclusion to find a winner in each venue.

"There is also the wider race to be involved in the Play-Offs and to challenge for the overall Premier League title and a share of the massive £1million prize money.

"We've already seen great interest across the UK and Europe from fans looking forward to attending the Cazoo Premier League live once again, and this year they'll be experiencing more top-class darts than ever before in this event."

The eight-player field for the 2022 Cazoo Premier League has not yet been released, with speculation continuing as to whether World Championship semi-finalist Callan Rydz or women's star Fallon Sherrock may be included.

