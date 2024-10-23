PDC Women’s Series: 12 events to be played from August to October

Places in the 2021/22 William Hill World Darts Championship will be awarded to the top two players based on prize money won across the 12 tournaments, while two spots in the 2021 Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts will also be up for grabs.



The PDC Women’s Series visits Germany for the first time as Events 1-4 take place at the H+ Hotel in Niedernhausen on August 28-29 for the opening weekend of action.



Events 5-8 will be played at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes on September 25-26, while the PDC Women’s Series will conclude with Events 9-12 at the Barnsley Metrodome on October 23-24.



£60,000 in prize money will be on offer across the 12 events, while the final two weekends will be broadcast live through PDCTV.



The two places in the Grand Slam of Darts will go to the leading performers in the second and third weekends respectively, based on cumulative prize money won in Events 5-8 for one place and Events 9-12 for the second place.



The 2021 PDC Women’s Series tour is an expansion of the four events held in 2020, which saw Lisa Ashton and Deta Hedman claim places at Alexandra Palace, while Ashton also qualified for the Grand Slam.



The PDC’s first female Tour Card Holder, Ashton continues to be a trailblazer within the sport, and became the first woman to average over 100 in a televised event in March.



On the news of the expanded PDC Women’s Series, Ashton commented: “This is fantastic news for women’s darts.Playing in the Women’s Series last year it was fantastic to see so many top players competing, especially with matches streamed on PDCTV. The women’s game continues to move in the right direction, and by once again offering places in two of the PDC’s biggest televised events we as players have the chance to keep breaking new ground.”



Entry will be £25 per player per event, and the PDC Women's Series will be open to all female players aged 16 and above. Each event will have £5,000 in prize money on offer, including £1,000 to the winner.



History-maker Fallon Sherrock, Japan’s Mikuru Suzuki and Russia’s Anastasia Dobromyslova have also competed in the World Championship in recent years.



“Today’s announcement underlines our commitment to providing opportunities to female players,” said PDC Chief Executive Matthew Porter.



“Women’s darts continues to enjoy a higher profile than ever before, and we see an expansion of the PDC Women’s Series as the next step in the game’s progression.

“We are pleased that this year’s tour will incorporate events in Germany, reflecting the growth of women’s darts across the world.

“I am sure fans will once again enjoy watching the action on PDCTV as players battle it out to grace the sport’s biggest stage at the William Hill World Darts Championship and at the Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts.”



Entry for the PDC Women's Series is available via www.pdcplayers.com, with players who have not previously competed in PDC events needing to Register with the system first.



2021 PDC Women's Series

Events 1-4

August 28-29

H+ Hotel, Niedernhausen, Germany



Events 5-8

September 25-26

Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes, UK



Events 9-12

October 23-24

Barnsley Metrodome, UK



Prize Fund (Per Event)

Winner - £1,000

Runner-Up - £600

Semi-Finalists - £400

Quarter-Finalists - £250

Last 16 - £100

Last 32 - £50

Total - £5,000

