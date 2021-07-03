Yorkshire sign Sam Northeast on short-term deal

The 31-year-old former Kent player will be available for LV= Insurance County Championship matches against Northamptonshire and Lancashire and the Vitality Blast fixture with Nottinghamshire, replacing Surrey loanee Mark Stoneman in the latter.

Director of cricket Martyn Moxon told Yorkshire’s official website: “We are thrilled to be able to cover the players currently with England or injured with a batsman of Sam’s quality.

“Given the strength of our County Championship group, the next couple of fixtures could go a long way in determining the top two places, so Sam will give us valuable experience and batting depth.

“Sam will also be available for the Vitality Blast match when Mark Stoneman returns to Surrey.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Sam and working with him over the coming weeks.”