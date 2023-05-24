Sporting Life
Josh Tongue
Josh Tongue

Worcestershire paceman Josh Tongue added to England squad for Ireland Test

By Sporting Life
11:17 · WED May 24, 2023

England have added uncapped Worcestershire seamer Josh Tongue to their squad for next week’s Lord’s Test against Ireland.

The 25-year-old has been drafted in as cover due to injury concerns over James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, both of whom remain with the group but are highly unlikely to be risked ahead of the start of the Ashes next month.

Tongue has impressed for the Pears over the past couple of seasons and was discussed by selectors for the initial squad, only for a minor side strain to count against him.

That has now cleared sufficiently for him to get the call as back-up to the anticipated pace attack of Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Matthew Potts.

With Jofra Archer ruled out for the summer and Olly Stone also sidelined again, Tongue’s elevation thrusts him into unexpected contention for the hotly anticipated series against Australia.

It will not have escaped England’s attention that Tongue was the man who brought an end to Steve Smith’s first innings on overseas duty with Sussex, winning a marginal lbw call that left Smith shaking his head in resignation.

Tongue made his England Lions debut on tour in Sri Lanka earlier this year, taking eight wickets including a first-innings haul of five for 76 in Galle.

