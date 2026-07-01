A place in the Women’s T20 World Cup final awaits the winner of Thursday’s (18:30) semi-final between England and South Africa at the Oval.

The mighty Australia lie in wait, but before then England are set to go off hot favourites (currently around the 4/9 mark) for this last-four clash following an impressive campaign so far that has seen them go unbeaten in five.

South Africa were thumped by Australia first up, but have responded with four straight wins, including a strong performance against India.

Nevertheless, England look to hold all the aces, even if captain Nat Sciver-Brunt doesn’t return from a troublesome calf injury.

SOPHIA DUNKLEY has stepped into her boots with aplomb at number three, putting together scores of 57, 14 and 49 not out.