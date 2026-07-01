Richard Mann previews Thursday night's Women's T20 World Cup semi-final between England and South Africa at the Oval.
Cricket betting tips: Women's T20 World Cup
2pts Sophia Dunkley 30+ runs in the match at 7/4 (Paddy Power, Betfair)
1pt Tazmin Brits top South Africa batter at 4/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair)
A place in the Women’s T20 World Cup final awaits the winner of Thursday’s (18:30) semi-final between England and South Africa at the Oval.
The mighty Australia lie in wait, but before then England are set to go off hot favourites (currently around the 4/9 mark) for this last-four clash following an impressive campaign so far that has seen them go unbeaten in five.
South Africa were thumped by Australia first up, but have responded with four straight wins, including a strong performance against India.
Nevertheless, England look to hold all the aces, even if captain Nat Sciver-Brunt doesn’t return from a troublesome calf injury.
SOPHIA DUNKLEY has stepped into her boots with aplomb at number three, putting together scores of 57, 14 and 49 not out.
It has been an impressive return to form for the 27-year-old who was searching for her best at the beginning of the summer, but has clearly found it now.
Odds of 5/1 probably underestimate her chances of winning the top England batter market again, but this is a strong field with a number of likely contenders.
Instead, DUNKLEY TO SCORE 30+ RUNS IN THE MATCH looks a safer option, with odds of 7/4 appealing enough.
Interestingly, Dunkley has an ODI hundred and two fifties to her name against this opposition.
Elsewhere, TAZMIN BRITS can cap a fine World Cup by landing TOP SOUTH BATTER honours.
Brits has been a revelation since returning to the side as opener, easily topping the South Africa tournament batter charts with 174 runs at an average of 87.00, despite only playing three games.
Those numbers include a sparking century against Netherlands, but a good 40 against India confirms she can do it against the stronger nations.
The 4/1 on offer rates a spot of value.
Posted at 10:15 BST on 01/07/26
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