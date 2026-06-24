England’s women were given a tougher workout at Lord’s on Wednesday night, but still had too many guns for West Indies as they ran out 38-run victors.

The host nation are now four wins from four in their quest for T20 World Cup glory, and now take on a New Zealand side at the Oval on Saturday (18:30) who have registered two wins from their last two fixtures.

However, those victories came against Ireland and Scotland, and England bowled New Zealand out for just 80 when these two sides met at Hove in May.

England are generally 1/3 to uphold that form, and key to their chances will be SOPHIE ECCLESTONE.