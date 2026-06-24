§Richard Mann previews Saturday's Women's T20 World Cup clash between England and New Zealand, with a strong bet making the staking plan.
Cricket betting tips: Women's T20 World Cup
2pts Sophie Ecclestone over 24.5 player performance points at 5/6 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair)
England’s women were given a tougher workout at Lord’s on Wednesday night, but still had too many guns for West Indies as they ran out 38-run victors.
The host nation are now four wins from four in their quest for T20 World Cup glory, and now take on a New Zealand side at the Oval on Saturday (18:30) who have registered two wins from their last two fixtures.
However, those victories came against Ireland and Scotland, and England bowled New Zealand out for just 80 when these two sides met at Hove in May.
England are generally 1/3 to uphold that form, and key to their chances will be SOPHIE ECCLESTONE.
The veteran left-arm spinner has bagged eight wickets in four matches at this World Cup so far, and will be enjoying the current dry spell.
While the hot weather continues, spin should remain key and Ecclestone has a fine record against New Zealand, with 29 wickets from 20 matches in this format at an average of 15.13.
Ecclestone can bat, too, albeit she is pencilled in to bat down at number nine, and her current PLAYER PERFORMANCE LINE of 24.5 looks fair on current form.
With England’s batting ticking over nicely, it’s hard to single any one player out, but Heather Knight continues to prove a model of consistency from number five and could be an in-play runs buy again.
Posted at 12:45 BST on 25/06/26
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.