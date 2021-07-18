Watch Liam Livingstone hit a remarkable six out of Headingley as England level T20I series against Pakistan

Having broken with tradition by including Adil Rashid and Matt Parkinson as twin leg-spinners at Headingley, England saw the pair seize control of the match with a defining spell that slammed the breaks on Pakistan’s chase.

Between them the duo allowed just 55 runs and took three wickets from eight controlled overs, backed up by Moeen Ali’s off-breaks which accounted for another two batters.

The tourists were eventually stranded on 155 for nine, well short of England’s 200 all out. Jos Buttler played a defining hand in the first innings, top-scoring with 59 after returning as captain in place of the rested Eoin Morgan.

The first T20 international in Leeds started with an action-packed first over, Jason Roy smashing Imad Wasim for six and four before spiralling a catch to short third man.

Imad capitalised by picking up Dawid Malan for one on the sweep, leaving Buttler and Moeen with some early rebuilding work ahead. They warmed instantly to the task, scoring 19 apiece off the fifth and sixth overs.

Buttler scooped Mohammad Hasnain over his shoulder for an outrageous six, before pinging a pair of more traditional strokes between third man and cover. Not to be outdone, Moeen swung hard at Haris Rauf, picking the gaps expertly to pocket four boundaries in the blink of an eye.

A powerplay total of 66 for two represented a strong recovery and Moeen kept the crowd catchers in business with a huge smear off Shadab Khan. He eventually fell for 36 off just 16 balls, popping Hasnain to mid-off, but Buttler’s consistent scoring and the arrival of Liam Livingstone kept the tempo red hot.

Fresh from scoring England’s fastest ever century at Trent Bridge, Livingstone clubbed his fourth delivery for six before he and Buttler took turns heaving Imad into the stands in the 13th over. Pakistan needed wickets to halt the march and Hasnain grabbed a key one when Buttler drilled straight to mid-off.