Virat Kohli falls short of historic century as unbeaten India defeat New Zealand

Hosts India were set 274 for victory in Dharamshala after Daryl Mitchell struck a wonderful 130 for the Black Caps, who had also won their opening four group stage fixtures.

New Zealand’s unbeaten start was ended though, with Kohli leading the charge with a superb 95, but he was dismissed with only five more runs required for victory and his 49th ODI hundred, which would have drawn him level with Indian great Sachin Tendulkar.

After India won the toss, New Zealand were put into bat first and Mitchell helped them recover from 19 for two with a 161-run partnership for the third wicket with Rachin Ravindra.

Mohammed Shami dismissed Ravindra for 75 and would later account for Mitchell on his way to five for 54, but only after the Black Caps middle-order batter plundered five maximums in his scintillating knock to help his nation reach 273 all out from their 50 overs.

India captain Rohit Sharma led from the front in reply, hitting 46 and putting on 71 with Shubman Gill before it turned into the Kohli show.