Tom Curran blasted a fine half-century
Tom Curran and Jimmy Neesham lead Oval Invincibles to Hundred victory

By Sporting Life
22:45 · SUN August 27, 2023

Tom Curran and Jimmy Neesham’s unbroken stand of 127 helped the Oval Invincibles fight back from a poor start to claim their first men’s Hundred title with a 14-run victory over the Manchester Originals.

The Invincibles were in trouble after being reduced to 34 for five with England stars Jason Roy and Sam Curran out for ducks.

However, Neesham and Tom Curran rallied as they combined to add 127 off 65 balls and set a challenging total of 161 for five.

The Originals made an indifferent start as Phil Salt was caught by Sam Curran off brother Tom and Manchester scored just 14 runs as a further three wickets fell, with Jos Buttler, Wayne Madsen and Laurie Evans all dismissed.

Max Holden tried to keep their hopes alive with a spirited 37 before falling to Sam Curran as the Invincibles ensured Manchester fell to a second successive final defeat.

