Afghanistan v Namibia scorecard

Afghanistan 160-5 (Shahzad 45; Loftie-Eaton 2-21, Trumpelmann 2-34)

Namibia 98-9 (Wiese 26; Hassan 3-9, Naveen 3-26)

Afghanistan won by 62 runs

Report

Asghar Afghan ended his Afghanistan career on a high with 31 off 23 balls as his side bounced back from their agonising T20 World Cup defeat to Pakistan last time out by brushing aside Namibia in Abu Dhabi.

The former Afghanistan captain surprisingly revealed that the match against Namibia would be the last of his international career after Asif Ali’s four sixes in the penultimate over had propelled Pakistan to a win on Friday.

He was given a guard of honour by his team-mates after being dismissed as Afghanistan racked up 160 for five having elected to bat first, a total that proved beyond Namibia, who were restricted to 98 for nine to lose by 62 runs.

An emotional Afghan, who represented his country in six Tests, 114 one-day internationals and 75 T20s, said at the halfway stage of the match: “I want to give a chance to youngsters. I think this is a good opportunity for that.

“Most people are asking me why now, but it’s something I cannot explain. In the last match, we were hurt too much, and that’s why I decided to retire. There are plenty of memories, it’s difficult for me, but I have to retire.”

Hazratullah Zazai (33) and Mohammad Shahzad (45) put on 53 for the first wicket, laying the foundations for a decent total for Afghanistan, with captain Mohammad Nabi’s unbeaten 32 off 17 balls helping them finish with a flourish.

Although Afghanistan were without Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who was deemed unfit for this game, their bowling attack still had too much for a Namibia side that claimed a famous win over Scotland in their opening Super 12s fixture on Wednesday.

Fast bowler Hamid Hassan came in for Mujeeb and profited from the spinner’s absence with sensational figures of three for nine from four overs, while fellow quick Naveen-ul-Haq also took three wickets as Namibia fell well short.