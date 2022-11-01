Sporting Life
England celebrate against New Zealand
T20 World Cup: England beat New Zealand to keep their semi-final hopes alive in Brisbane

By Sporting Life
11:41 · TUE November 01, 2022

Half-centuries from Jos Buttler and Alex Hales paved the way for England beat New Zealand by 20 runs in their crunch T20 World Cup showdown in Brisbane that keeps alive their hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

Anything other than a win would have all-but led to England being eliminated at the Super 12s stage but half-centuries from Buttler (73 off 47 balls) and Hales (52 off 40 balls), lifted them to 179 for six.

New Zealand never got their noses in front and although Glenn Phillips looked to have turned the tide with 62 off 36 balls, England’s bowlers were disciplined at the death to close out a 20-run victory.

England win by 20 runs: Key scorecard info

  • England inns: 179/6 (Buttler 73, Hales 52)
  • New Zealand inns: 159/6 (Phillips 62, Williamson 40)

The Kiwis required 54 off the final 24 balls, eerily reminiscent of when they successfully chased down 57 off the last four overs in last year’s semi-final, but this time it was England who prevailed.

A semi-final place is far from assured as England still need to beat Sri Lanka on Saturday and hope Australia do not overhaul their net run-rate, which would be pivotal if the teams are level on points.

But this was a much-improved display from England after faltering against Ireland, with Buttler clicking into gear, overcoming a pedestrian start and being dropped on eight and 40 to top-score.

Group One Table

  1. New Zealand P 4 W 2 L 1 NR 1 PTS 5 NRR +2.23
  2. England P 4 W 2 L 1 NR 1 PTS 5 NRR +0.55
  3. Australia P 4 W 2 L 1 NR 1 PTS 5 NRR -0.30
  4. Sri Lanka P 4 W 2 L 0 NR 0 PTS 4 NRR -0.46
  5. Ireland P 4 W 1 L 2 NR 1 PTS 3 NRR -1.54
  6. Afghanistan P 4 W 0 L 2 NR 2 PTS 2 NRR -0.72

Remaining fixtures: New Zealand v Ireland, England v Sri Lanka, Australia v Afghanistan

