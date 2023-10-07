South Africa thrash Sri Lanka in record-breaking match at Cricket World Cup

South Africa thrashed Sri Lanka by 102 runs on a day when several World Cup records fell in Delhi.
Aiden Markram struck the fastest World Cup hundred as South Africa made 428 for five – the highest score in the tournament’s history.
Markram, who finally fell for 106 off 54 balls, reached his century from 49, one fewer than Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien against England in 2011.
Victory was always beyond Sri Lanka, but their reply of 326 made it 754 runs scored in the match – another World Cup record.
A total of 105 fours and sixes was also the first time that over a hundred shots to the boundary had been recorded in a single World Cup match.
South Africa lost skipper Temba Bavuma for eight, but never looked back after a devastating second-wicket partnership between Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen.
The pair put on 204 with De Kock smashing 100 from 84 balls – his 18th one-day international hundred – and Van der Dussen making a 110-ball 108.
Markram’s power hitting and cameos from David Miller (39 from 21 balls) and Heinrich Klaasen (32 off 20) saw South Africa beyond the previous record of Australia’s 417 for six against Afghanistan in 2015.
Sri Lanka scored quickly themselves but the regular loss of wickets prevented them getting close to the target.
Kusal Mendis hit eight sixes in a 42-ball 76 before Kagiso Rabada had him caught behind.
At 150 for five Sri Lanka might have crumbled completely, but Charith Asalanka made 79 from 65 balls and captain Dasun Shanaka added 68 off 62.
Sri Lanka were eventually bowled out in 44.5 overs, with Gerald Coetzee finishing with three for 68 from nine overs and Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj taking two wickets apiece.