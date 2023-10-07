South Africa thrash Sri Lanka in record-breaking match at Cricket World Cup

Aiden Markram struck the fastest World Cup hundred as South Africa made 428 for five – the highest score in the tournament’s history.

Markram, who finally fell for 106 off 54 balls, reached his century from 49, one fewer than Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien against England in 2011.

Victory was always beyond Sri Lanka, but their reply of 326 made it 754 runs scored in the match – another World Cup record.

A total of 105 fours and sixes was also the first time that over a hundred shots to the boundary had been recorded in a single World Cup match.