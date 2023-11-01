South Africa thrash New Zealand to close in on Cricket World Cup semi-finals

Opener De Kock struck 114 – his fourth ton of the tournament – and van der Dussen 133 to help South Africa post a daunting 357 for four in Pune before New Zealand slumped to 167 all out in reply.

New Zealand required the highest successful run chase in World Cup history to avoid a third straight defeat, but were blown away by the Proteas’ fiery four-man pace attack.

Keshav Maharaj took four for 46, Marco Jansen three for 31 and Gerald Coetzee two for 41 as South Africa swept to their sixth win from seven matches.

Only three New Zealand batters – Will Young (33), Daryl Mitchell (24) and Glenn Phillips (60) – made double figures.

De Kock and Van der Dussen put on 200 for the second wicket for the second time in the tournament following their 203-run partnership in their recent win against Sri Lanka.

De Kock brought up his century with a six and launched two more, plus 10 fours, in his 116-ball innings, while Van der Dussen faced 118 deliveries, firing five sixes and nine fours.

After a steady start, South Africa accelerated their innings, with David Miller smashing a 30-ball 53, which included four sixes.

South Africa set a new record for most sixes hit by a team at a World Cup tournament – 78 – surpassing the previous best of 76 by England in 2019 with two group games still to play.