South Africa v England fourth Test: Tourists too good as series win edges closer

Cricket
Anrich Nortje goes as England take control
Anrich Nortje goes as England take control
Sporting Life · Journalist
Last Updated
18:24 · January 25, 2020 · 5 min read

South Africa v England 4th Test scorecard - Close of play on day two

England 400 all out: Crawley 66, Root 59, Pope 56; Nortje 5-110

South Africa 88-6: de Kock 32*, Elgar 26; Wood 3-21

Report

Mark Wood moved England into an impregnable position on day two of the fourth Test against South Africa, scoring important late runs before helping himself to three wickets at the Wanderers.

Having posted exactly 400 Joe Root's side reduced their hosts to 88 for six, well set to enforce the follow-on for the second game in a row and replicate last week's heavy win at Port Elizabeth.

Root (59) and Ollie Pope (56) set the tone with fluent half-centuries in the morning but it was a last-wicket stand of 82 in just 50 balls between Wood and Stuart Broad that really hurt South Africa.

The pair shared seven sixes and four boundaries as they turned a competitive score into a powerful one, hammering away at their opponents' morale with every blow.

Wood was 35 not out at the change and was on hand to take advantage personally, breaking 94mph as he took three for 21.

After a 45-minute rain delay England resumed on 192 for four, with Pope on fire in a dominant first hour. He timed the ball masterfully from the off, slicing Vernon Philander and Beuran Hendricks through the infield for four, then allowing both feet to leave the ground as he carved the ball to the third-man boundary.

He reached his fifty in 61 balls, stepping inside the line of Anrich Nortje's bouncer and pulling into the gap between two boundary riders.

Root had started quietly but soon got the bug, taking Dane Paterson for three boudaries in an over as he followed along to his 47th half-century. The pair's stand was worth 101 at the drinks break and that was as far as it went, Nortje fighting back on his way to a career-best return of five for 110.

Pope attempted to leave the first ball after the restart but left the bat out long enough to drag down the stumps, while Root was caught on the drive having already seen one chance go down at slip.

Sam Curran came and went for a golden duck, unwisely chasing a wide one, and suddenly Nortje had turned 258 for four into 269 for seven.

As the last recognised batsman Jos Buttler should have been the one to take control, but with 20 under his belt he aimed a horrible hack at Nortje and was caught at cover. A master of the white-ball game, Buttler's output in the Test arena continues to trend downwards and a change may now come in Sri Lanka.

Chris Woakes made 32 before becoming the final piece in Nortje's well-deserved five-for, his first for South Africa, and the end seemed close at 318 for nine.

Wood and Broad had different plans and proceeded to pound the tiring seamers all over the ground.

Wood had smashed five sixes on his comeback last week and as was at it again, blazing two over the covers and and plonking one over square-leg.

Broad took a shine to Paterson, launching him for three sixes before he was caught aiming for the stands. Both batsmen were clearly eager to get back to their day job with ball in hand, sprinting from the field as soon as the catch was held.

It took 19 overs either side of tea to convert that enthusiasm into a wicket, Pieter Malan and Dean Elgar seeing off the new ball before Wood forced the issue. With just two balls left in the final over his spell he roared in and hurled one into the channel at 94.4mph, too quick and too good for anything other than the edge of Malan's bat.

Job done Wood made way for Curran, who proceeded to send back Rassie van der Dussen for a duck via an awkward prod to second slip. When Elgar followed for 26, guilelessly helping a wide delivery from Stokes to backward point, things were beginning to look irretrievable.

Faf du Plessis, wearing the burdens of captaincy heavily, would have loved to calm his side with a long, assured knock but instead found himself beaten by Woakes' seam movement and on the wrong end of a tight lbw decision. He was gone for three, muttering to himself as he went.

Wood had enough left for one more blast under the floodlights and used it to pick off Temba Bavuma and Nortje, caught by Stokes and Joe Denly respectively.

Reaction

"Probably until the morning of game I wasn't in the team," Wood admitted, reflecting on the first two days of a Test match in which he's already played a starring role.

"Jofra (Archer) was definitely going to play, two days out he looked really good in the nets, and it was probably me who was going to miss out because I was just stiff and sore everywhere.

"Then it was a role reversal, on the morning of the game he was still feeling his elbow and I felt good enough to play. I spoke to the captain and coach and said, 'if you want me, I'm ready to go'. I felt good in the warm-ups and I said, 'I'm not quite sure how it's going to go but I'm ready to charge in for you one more time'.

"I couldn't guarantee them I could bowl 90mph in my fourth and fifth spell but I'm glad I made that decision and it's going well.

"I did a lot of work (on his batting) behind the scenes at Newcastle's indoor centre. Sometimes with my dad Derek, sometimes with my wife Sarah, just feeding me the balls on the bowling machine.

"My wife would be laughing telling me to get in line, she got me a couple of times. My dad is particularly spicy as well. The worst is (head coach) Chris Silverwood though, because he laughs when he hits you.

"You'd think the coach would be more supportive but he's still got a fast bowler in him I think."

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 1mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 2hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 3hRacing
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 4hRacing
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator5

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 4hFootball

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 1mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 2hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 3hRacing
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 4hRacing
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator5

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 4hFootball

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 2h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 4h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 4h
All Racing Tips

Next Race Off

19:25 Aqueduct
1
(1)
My My Michelle
J: Junior Alvarado
11/8
4
(4)
Beautiful Karen
J: Jose Lezcano
5/2
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Football Tips

The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 4h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 3h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 3h
All Football TipsTips & Previews