Somerset claim T20 Blast title with thrilling Finals Day victory over Essex

Matt Henry starred with four for 24 as Somerset ended their Finals Day hoodoo by beating Essex to claim a first Vitality Blast title in 18 years at Edgbaston.

Adam Rossington and Dan Lawrence flew out of the traps in pursuit of 146 in the final, but Henry dismissed both and produced the ball of the day with a bail-trimmer to see off Michael Pepper. Daniel Sams threatened to pull off a dramatic finish with 45 off 26 balls but Henry, who was held back until the penultimate over, had the last laugh as Essex were all out for 131 to lose by 14 runs.

Somerset won their first crown in 2005 but they have been unrewarded on their previous seven visits to Finals Day, finishing runners-up in three successive years in 2009, 2010 and 2011 then again in 2021. They reached the final by defending 142 against Surrey and needed another excellent collective effort from their bowlers after being bowled out for 145, built on Sean Dickson’s understated 53 off 35 balls. Essex – who earlier edged out defending champions Hampshire on a day where both semi-finals were affected by passing showers, with the showpiece going off without a hitch – lost regular wickets as leg-spinner Ish Sodhi claimed three for 22 and Somerset captain Lewis Gregory took two for 25. Essex’s Shane Snater was unfortunate to be on the losing side after exploiting the unpredictable bounce, perhaps caused by the moisture that built up through the day, to finish with 4-1-13-3. Snater removed both openers before he had conceded anything off the bat, with Will Smeed inside-edging a leg-cutter on to his stumps for a run-a-ball nine in a wicket maiden while Tom Banton, dropped on nought, injudiciously reverse lapped a shot which looped gently to backward point for 20 off 16 deliveries. Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s late cut brought the lone boundary Somerset took off Snater but he was out for a run-a-ball 19 after an attempted dab caught the under-edge on to the stumps. Paul Walter was in the wickets when Tom Abell spliced to mid-on on the charge, attempting to up the ante after crawling to eight off 14 deliveries, while a flash point occurred when Gregory prodded his first ball back to Matt Critchley, who seemed to scoop up the catch diving forward. Gregory was unconvinced and television replays only muddied the waters, with differing perspectives depending on the camera angle, persuading third umpire Nigel Llong to spare the Somerset captain.