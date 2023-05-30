The Worcestershire seamer, who has taken 11 wickets in LV= County Championship Division Two this season including that of Australia star Steve Smith in his side’s draw with Sussex, was named in the squad after injuries to James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Jofra Archer and Olly Stone.

He said: “It’s an amazing feeling. Speechless really, even from when I got the first call-up to be in the squad. Now being in the actual team, it’s just a dream come true really.

“Baz (coach Brendon McCullum) came up to me just before training finished today and gave me the good news. I bowled at some of the lads on Monday, I felt like I bowled nicely and obviously I must have bowled fairly well to get selected.”

Tongue will feature in a three-pronged seam attack with Stuart Broad and Matthew Potts for the four-day match which starts on Thursday.

Jonny Bairstow makes his first international appearance since last August after a long-term ankle injury and will keep wicket.

Bairstow is listed to bat at number seven, with Yorkshire colleague Harry Brook keeping his place at number five after four centuries in five Tests against Pakistan and New Zealand over the winter.

They are separated in the provisional order by captain Ben Stokes, while Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley will open the batting, with vice-captain Ollie Pope at number three and Joe Root at four.

The match is England’s last before this summer’s Ashes series but Tongue, Worcestershire’s first England international since Moeen Ali, said: “I’m the sort of person to stay in the present. Whatever game I play in I just try and perform and do as much as I can for the team to win a game of cricket so I’m not really thinking about the Ashes as such at the minute.

“It’s going to be a massive thing for Worcester. Playing from the age of six years old, going through the age groups to getting my first professional contract, there are a lot of people at Worcester who have influenced my career. I’m just thankful to all those who have helped me on my journey.

“It’s going to be a very emotional day for my dad. He’s that sort of character.”