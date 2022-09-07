Rookie Yorkshire batter Brook has been drafted into the hosts’ team for a tantalising finale at the Kia Oval in place of the injured Jonny Bairstow.

The Proteas have already been on the receiving end of the 23-year-old’s talents after he last month smashed 140 during a crushing win for the England Lions in a tour match in Canterbury.

Elgar downplayed the importance of that display and insists Brook faces a far different proposition over the coming days.

“You can bat like that in a four-day game or a County Championship game but this is Test cricket,” the 35-year-old said.

“There a lot of things that put a stop to you as a player, whether it’s the crowd, the cameras, whatever the case is.

“Brooky, I’ve played quite a few games against him, being around the county circuit. He’s a good player, no doubt.

“He got a few runs against us but, again, this is Test cricket and we’ve got our fast bowlers now who didn’t bowl against him in Kent, so I’m not reading too much into that.