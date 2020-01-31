Captain Joe Root hails England series victory in South Africa

Joe Root and Ben Stokes are daring to dream that England's 3-1 series win in South Africa can provide the blueprint for reclaiming the Ashes in Australia.

England wrapped up a 191-run win on day four of the final Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, dismissing their hosts for 274 to complete a memorable hat-trick of results having edged a thriller in Cape Town and triumphed by an innings in Port Elizabeth. The success has been built on just the foundation stones that captain Root has called for, big first-innings runs to establish scoreboard pressure and the ability to take 20 wickets away from home. England's bowlers have dismissed the Proteas in every innings on tour, a major step forward given their rocky relationship with the Kookaburra ball that is used by the likes of South Africa and Australia. With Mark Wood offering consistent express pace in the last two matches, Jofra Archer doing similarly in the first Test before injury struck and Stokes taking man-of-the-series honours for his all-round excellence, Root's toolkit looks to have been seriously upgraded since he oversaw a 4-0 defeat Down Under in 2017/18.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🙌 England seal a 3-1 Test series win after thrashing South Africa by 191 runs in the fourth and final Test! #ENGvsSA pic.twitter.com/gH57nsTWuv — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 27, 2020

The return trip does not get under way until the winter of 2021, but things are heading in the right direction. Asked if their work over the past six weeks pointed the way for the next tour of Australia, Root said: "Yes. It does give us confidence and it gives us knowledge of how to perform on wickets that might be slightly similar. "We'll try not to look too far ahead but we've got a great template to work around and it's nice to see it falling into place. "There's a long way to go between now and then. But (the pace of Wood and Archer) would have made a big difference last time, I do believe that. It's something you need in those conditions." Stokes, who missed the previous Ashes tour due to the fallout from his scuffle outside a Bristol nightclub but went on to play a starring role in last summer's 2-2 draw, has also got Australia in his sights. "Obviously we're building for that series," he said. "Having Woody and Jofra on the pitch at the same time would be very, very exciting to see what would happen in Australia. "To have them in the same attack brings out the best in both of them. If they are both fit and raring to go when we go out for the Ashes, then that will be good." Wood on his current form is a game-changer, having taken 12 wickets at 13.58 and rattled almost every South African batsman with his speed and trajectory. His fragile fitness has held him back in the past, though, and he is taking a reserved view of future endeavours.

💪🏏 Despite losing the first Test, England were dominant series winners in South Africa...



🇿🇦 SA by 107 runs

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England by 183 runs

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England by innings & 53 runs

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England by 191 runs #ENGvsSA pic.twitter.com/AyoVXmQ16b — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) January 27, 2020