Reece Topley produced record-breaking figures of six for 24 as England marked the third anniversary of their World Cup triumph with a 100-run win over India at Lord’s.

As on that unforgettable occasion in 2019 it was a low-scoring affair, but while England needed a super over and a boundary countback to beat New Zealand to the trophy, here a destructive performance from Topley was enough to make 246 a winning total. The Surrey left-armer had never taken a five-wicket haul in international cricket but broke that streak at the 29th attempt and added one more to claim England’s best-ever ODI figures – edging Paul Collingwood’s six for 31 in 2005. He struck in three different phases of the game, topping and tailing the innings and also striking in the middle overs.

AND A SIXTH FOR TOPLEY!!!! 🤯



England have bounced back winning by 100 runs, levelling the series 1-1... All eyes on Old Trafford for the decider on Sunday 👀 pic.twitter.com/19VxAfPhHV — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 14, 2022

England had earlier scrapped their way to a vulnerable looking first-innings score, with Moeen Ali top-scoring with a hard-fought 47. After capitulating for 110 at the Kia Oval 48 hours earlier, England were once again asked to bat first, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami dangerous with the new balls, beating both edges and finding early seam off the surface. But while England folded to 26 for five in the previous game, here Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow scrapped sufficiently to share an opening stand of 41. Roy never quite seemed at ease, barring one big heave for six, but would have been kicking himself for seeing off the strike bowlers then chipping Hardik Pandya’s leg-stump half-volley to deep square. Bairstow was more composed as he made a run-a-ball 38 but lost his middle stump to Chahal as he aimed a full-blooded slog-sweep at the bowler. He was not alone in mis-reading the wrist-spinner, who caused havoc with his subtle shifts in speed and trajectory. Root and Stokes are arguably England’s two best players of spin but were both lbw after being deceived through the air. Root was too early on one that was tossed higher, while Stokes picked up two fours on the reverse-sweep before being pinned on the back leg attempting a third.

The moment Topley became the FIRST England bowler in 25 years to take 5 wickets in an ODI at Lord's since Darren Gough in 1997 😍🏏 pic.twitter.com/XGVWREJNVE — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 14, 2022

Captain Jos Buttler bucked the trend by falling to seam, bowled fifth ball by the returning Shami, and at 102 for five the situation was perilous. But Moeen read the room, shelving some of his more aggressive instincts to lead stands of 46 with Liam Livingstone and 62 with David Willey. Livingstone (33) was suckered in by Pandya’s short-ball tactics but Willey made the most of being dropped on one to chip in a vital 41. There were a couple of reminders of Moeen’s ball-striking ability, not least when he launched Prisadh Krishna out of the ground, but he leant more readily on safer shots. He was within one boundary of a first fifty since 2017 when he holed out to Chahal. With a sub-250 total England needed a strong start and got it from their twin left-armers Willey and Topley. The first scoring shot did not come until midway through the fifth over, by which point Rohit Sharma had already fallen lbw to Topley for a 10-ball duck. Shikhar Dhawan barely fared better, scratching out nine from 26 balls then gloving Topley down leg. Having watched the top two put on a dominant stand of 114 on Tuesday, England had cut the head off the snake.

"GOT HIM!!" ✅



It's a HUGE WICKET for England as Virat Kohli goes ❌ pic.twitter.com/cRZc5UGrYY — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 14, 2022