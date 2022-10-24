Officials attempted to get a nine-over match off the ground after persistent showers in Hobart, then reduced the South Africa innings to just seven under DLS but even that proved impossible.

They were cruising to a revised target of 64, with Quinton de Kock powering the Proteas to 51 without loss after three overs, but that was as far as they got.

With a minimum of five overs required to ratify the result the points were shared and, not for the first time, South Africa were frustrated by the weather at a major tournament.

De Kock did everything he could to win a race against the elements, clubbing eight fours and a six as he made 47 not out in just 18 balls but it was not enough.

Zimbabwe had earlier mustered 79 for five in their nine overs, Wesley Madhevere bailing out an underperforming top order by scoring a rapid 35 not out.

Lungi Ngidi took two wickets, with Wayne Parnell and Anrich Nortje grabbing one apiece.

Netherlands fall short after early collapse

Taskin Ahmed stood out with four for 15 as Bangladesh started their T20 World Cup with a hard-fought nine-run victory over the Netherlands in the Super 12s at Hobart.

Afif Hossain top-scored with 38 off 27 balls for Bangladesh, who posted 144 for eight, before Taskin took out Vikramjit Singh and Bas de Leede with the first two balls of the Dutch reply.

Two run-outs left the Netherlands on 15 for four although Colin Ackermann’s 62 off 48 balls ensured they did not totally collapse before he became Taskin’s fourth victim after being caught on the fence.

Number 11 batter Paul van Meekeren had an entertaining cameo of 24 off 14 balls – one of only three Netherlands batters to get to double figures – to give the first-round qualifiers a flicker of hope.

But with 12 needed from the last two balls, he was unable to clear the rope off Soumya Sarkar, who claimed the final wicket when Van Meekeren slogged to Litton Das at deep midwicket as the Netherlands were all out for 135.