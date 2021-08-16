De Kock’s announcement came after South Africa’s 113-run defeat to India in Centurion as the visitors took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

“This is not a decision that I have come to very easily,” De Kock said in a statement.

“I have taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks like and what needs to take priority in my life now that (wife) Sasha and I are about to welcome our first child into this world and look to grow our family beyond that.

“My family is everything to me and I want to have the time and space to be able to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives.

“I love Test cricket and I love representing my country and all that it comes with.

“I’ve enjoyed the ups and the downs, the celebrations and even the disappointments, but now I’ve found something that I love even more.”